Disney's Hexed, a 2026 fantasy animation from the Moana 2 directors, features Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones in a story exploring magic and family bonds.

Disney has officially announced that its upcoming animated feature, Hexed, will mark the studio's final foray into theatrical animation for 2026. The film is set to release on November 25, 2026, running for a runtime of 99 minutes. Directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn, the creative duo behind the successful releases Moana 2 and Wish, the studio positions this project as a significant addition to its fantasy catalog.

Hexed Trailer Unveils Plot and Cast Details

The newly released trailer for Hexed provides a detailed look at the narrative, which centers on Billie Doe, an impulsive and misunderstood teenager voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Billie lives a suburban life until she accidentally removes a magical bracelet that suppresses her powers. This mishap triggers a magical incident that results in her expulsion from school, forcing her to navigate a hidden realm known as Hexe. The world of Hexe is described as a vast, whimsical domain where witches live in peace, offering a stark contrast to the ordinary world Billie left behind.

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Rashida Jones voices Alice, Billie's mother, who is herself a witch. The story explores the complex dynamic between the daughter and mother as they attempt to heal their relationship. Alice accompanies Billie on her journey into the magical realm, and the two fight side-by-side against the primary antagonist. Jodie Foster lends her voice to the villain, portraying the Queen of the Witches who rules over the realm of Hexe with an authoritative presence.

Harry Potter Comparisons Highlight Teen Outlier Themes

Analysts and fans have drawn immediate parallels between Hexed and the Harry Potter franchise due to its focus on a teenage outsider discovering a hidden magical world. Much like Harry Potter, who learns he is a wizard after leaving his mundane life, Billie finds that her differences are actually her greatest strengths. The narrative structure mirrors the classic trope where a protagonist who feels isolated and displaced in their ordinary environment finds true belonging and purpose within a secret magical society.

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The film incorporates magical elements that echo the whimsy found in Harry Potter, such as a talking book, an alive pen, and a three-eyed cat. These items contribute to the immersive atmosphere of Hexe. The trailer suggests that Billie's journey is not just about mastering magic, but also about uncovering mysteries and secrets related to her own family history, which adds a layer of personal stakes to her adventure.

Family Dynamics Offer Unique Narrative Twist

While the coming-of-age element is central, Hexed distinguishes itself by placing a strong emphasis on the mother-daughter relationship. This mirrors the spiritual themes seen in Harry Potter, where the sacrifice of Lily Potter and the legacy of James Potter deeply influence Harry's journey and ultimate victory over Lord Voldemort. In Hexed, Alice is not a distant figure but an active participant who travels to Hexe to support her daughter, effectively merging the teenage adventure with a parent-child bonding arc.

This approach builds on Disney's previous experiments with multi-generational themes in films like Turning Red and Encanto, which integrated magic with cultural traditions and family bonds. By making the mother's journey of understanding her daughter as prominent as the daughter's magical discovery, Hexed aims to offer a fresh spin on the fantasy genre. The film is classified as a PG Adventure Animation, suggesting it targets a family audience while retaining the excitement of a fantasy comedy.