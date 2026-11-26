Disney's animated film Hexed premiered on November 25 featuring Hailee Steinfeld. Discover the full soundtrack, cast list, and composer credits for this supernatural fantasy adventure.

Disney's animated supernatural fantasy film Hexed officially arrived in theaters on November 25. The movie centers on Billie Doe, a teenage character voiced by Hailee Steinfeld. Her mother, Alice, who is also voiced by Steinfeld in this production, has spent years suppressing Billie's magical abilities. This protection was necessary to keep her safe from various dark forces threatening her existence.

Plot Mechanics and Magic System

When Billie eventually discovers her true identity as a witch, she is transported to Hexe. This new realm is the established world of witches where she learns about her extremely rare powers. The narrative explores how these unique abilities function within the magical society of Hexe. Audiences witness Billie navigating this dangerous new reality as she uncovers the depth of her own potential.

Also read Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste in Disney's 'Hexed'

Soundtrack and Alan Menken Composition

Alan Menken composed the musical score for Hexed with his extensive filmography in mind. His previous credits include critically acclaimed films such as Green Book and King Richard. He also worked on The Color Purple and The Wild Robot throughout his career. Menken has also composed for the television series Bridgerton and When They See Us. Additional TV credits include Secret Invasion and Spider-Noir.

Hailee Steinfeld OST Contribution

Besides voicing the protagonist, Steinfeld has also provided the film's OST Magic. This track is a cover of the Cars 1984 single of the same name. Hexed features several other exciting tracks in its soundtrack alongside this cover. A complete list of all the songs that appear in the film highlights the diverse musical range. The soundtrack serves as a key component of the overall viewing experience for the audience.

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Creative Team and Voice Cast

Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn direct Hexed with a clear visual style. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller penned the screenplay from a story by Bush. Josie Trinidad and Phil Johnston also contributed to the original story development. In addition to Steinfeld, the movie's stellar voice cast includes Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster. Walton Goggins and Henry Winkler are also part of the ensemble. Dan Stevens and Brett Gelman add to the strong supporting characters. Tracey Ullman and Stephen Fry provide additional voices in the film. Samson Kayo and Jimmy O. Yang round out the main cast. Alan Tudyk and Drew McIntyre are also featured in the production.

Reception and Future Content

Disney's Hexed failed to cast a spell on Rotten Tomatoes critics upon release. The film landed with a score that might surprise fans ahead of its big theatrical debut. However, reviews note it is a pretty fun fantasy adventure delivering heart and laughs. Disney's latest animated movie has another surprise in store for audiences. Hexed features a mid-credits scene starring Billie and Alice. This scene offers a glimpse into what comes next for the characters.