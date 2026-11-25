Explore the full soundtrack of Disney's Hexed. From Hailee Steinfeld to Dua Lipa, discover every pop song and score moment in this magical new animated film.

Walt Disney Studios has consistently delivered memorable animated classics like The Lion King and Toy Story, and their latest release, Disney's Hexed, aims to add to that legacy. Now playing in theaters just in time for Thanksgiving, the film features a unique narrative about a teenage outcast named Billie Doe who discovers she is a powerful witch in the land of Hexe.

Disney's Hexed distinguishes itself not only through its story but also through a carefully curated soundtrack featuring recognizable hits from major artists. The music selection includes tracks by Dua Lipa, Queen, Little Mix, and Demi Lovato, all woven into the plot to reflect Billie's journey from confusion to confidence.

Also read Collider and Disney Animation Host Exclusive Hexed Screening Event

Key Soundtrack Songs In Order

Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie Doe in the film and contributes to the soundtrack with a rendition of Magic. Steinfeld sings Magic, a song originally written by The Cars in 1975, which plays at the beginning of the film to set the tone for Billie's initial struggles.

I Want To Break Free by Queen plays twice in Disney's Hexed. The first comes relatively early on in the film, when Billie is still struggling with her life at home, with the song representing Billie's desire to break free from her troubles. The track returns during the film's final battle scene.

One of the best usages of music in Disney's Hexed is when Levitating by Dua Lipa starts to play. At this point in the movie, Billie discovers a portal in her bedroom and takes the opportunity to go on an adventure. She begins to fly, and it is at this moment that the song starts, providing a literal connection to the lyrics as she is quite literally levitating in the sky.

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Black Magic by Little Mix is another song that plays in Disney's Hexed and serves as a pivotal moment in Billie's character development. The needle drop occurs during a montage showing Billie exploring her powers more and getting more comfortable with them. This choice adds to the fun, lighthearted tone of the film as the story heads into a slightly darker direction.

Demi Lovato's Confident plays towards the end of Disney's Hexed when Billie has mastered her powers. At this stage, she has learned to control her flying and knows how to cast a number of spells to help in battle, marking her transition to becoming confident in her magical abilities.

Original Score And Composers

Disney's Hexed also features an incredible score crafted by Kris Bowers. The original music complements the pop soundtrack, ensuring that the emotional beats of the film are supported by a cohesive audio landscape.

The film tells the story of Billie Doe, a teenage girl who has never felt that she fits in. She is seen as an outcast in school, with her love for animals causing her expulsion early on in the film. She then travels to the land of Hexe, home to witches and wizards, and learns that she belongs to that group too.

Billie discovers that she is one of the most powerful witches ever, which puts a target on her back as she tries to get home. The story is filled with heart and emotion, creating a world that feels both immersive and wonderful for audiences of all ages.

Music Choices And Narrative Themes

All the song choices in this film are incredibly deliberate, as each serves as a representation of where Billie is at that point in the story. The music helps to give the story of Disney's Hexed plenty of life, bridging the gap between her mundane life and her magical new reality.

The Black Magic needle drop is one of the film's best as well, and for many of the same reasons as Dua Lipa's Levitating. It works in terms of furthering the story of the character and also means something deeper to Billie as she gains control over her abilities.

I Want To Break Free by Queen plays again during the film's final battle, when Billie and her mom are squaring off against the villains. This recurrence of the anthem underscores the theme of liberation and resilience that runs throughout the movie.

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Where To Listen To The Soundtrack

Fans of the new film can find the soundtrack on various platforms. Some of these songs, such as Hailee Steinfeld's new rendition of Magic, are available on YouTube. The full song list is accessible for listeners who wish to revisit the musical moments of the film.

The soundtrack includes a mix of legendary songs from some of the best bands ever to grace the stage and more recent hits. This variety ensures that the film appeals to a wide demographic, combining nostalgia with contemporary pop culture references.

The needle drops in Disney's Hexed are designed to enhance the visual storytelling, with music syncing perfectly to Billie's magical feats. These moments provide nice connective tissue to various sequences, keeping the audience engaged and immersed in the world of Hexe.

As Billie finds herself out of her depth in a new world, the music reflects her internal journey. Her initial lack of control over her powers is mirrored by the chaotic nature of her early experiences, which gradually shifts into the confidence represented by the later tracks.

The combination of original scoring by Kris Bowers and licensed pop hits creates a rich audio experience. This blend supports the film's emotional arcs and helps to establish the distinct personality of Disney's Hexed within the studio's extensive catalog of animated features.

Listeners can stream the complete soundtrack to enjoy the full range of musical styles featured in the movie. From the iconic sounds of Queen to the modern beats of Dua Lipa, the soundtrack stands as a significant component of the film's overall appeal.

The film's release marks a fresh entry in the animated genre, leveraging the power of music to drive its narrative forward. With a cast led by Hailee Steinfeld and a score by Kris Bowers, Disney's Hexed offers a memorable cinematic experience.