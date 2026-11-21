Jared Bush explains how Disney's new animated film Hexed shifts the Chosen One narrative to represent personal potential and discovery, featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones.

Disney Animation Studios is preparing to launch its latest animated feature, Hexed, with a deliberate twist on the studio's enduring legacy of the chosen one narrative. Directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, the film stars Hailee Steinfeld as Billie, a teenager who uncovers hidden magical abilities. The project aims to redefine how audiences understand personal destiny through a modern lens.

The core concept of Hexed moves away from the traditional idea that magic makes one character superior to others. Instead, the filmmakers position magic as a metaphor for personal potential and inner spark. Jared Bush, the Disney Animation Chief Creative Officer and co-writer, emphasized that the story explores how potential is recognized and nurtured over time.

Also read Meet the 3 powerhouse witches of Disney's 'Hexed'

Bush revealed that the filmmakers wanted to ensure magic represented something meaningful. He explained that sometimes individuals know their purpose immediately, while other times it requires external support to bring that ability to light. This approach allows the audience to see the protagonist uncover their identity throughout the journey rather than having it handed to them from the start.

The goal was to respect Disney's history while actively reshaping the trope for contemporary viewers. Bush noted that achieving this balance took significant effort during the development process. He expressed satisfaction that the final product successfully captures the intention to lean into Disney's legacy while redefining it for modern audiences.

Advertisement

Disney has utilized the chosen one theme extensively throughout its decades of storytelling. The studio explored this concept as early as 1963 with The Sword in the Stone, which followed young Arthur before he became king. More recent examples include Moana, where the ocean chooses the heroine to restore the heart of Te Fiti, and Hercules, where the titular hero must prove his worthiness.

The film Encanto also contributed to this tradition by featuring Mirabel, who struggles to find her place in a family gifted with magical abilities. While these stories share thematic DNA, Hexed offers a distinct perspective. It focuses on the idea that potential may not be immediately obvious and often requires encouragement from others to be fully realized.

The creative team behind Hexed worked to ensure that the narrative accurately reflects this nuanced view of destiny. The voice cast supports this thematic depth with a lineup that includes Rashida Jones as Alice, Billie's mother. Walton Goggins provides the voice for Beef Roger Crummchuk, a magical three-eyed cat, while Jodie Foster portrays Queen Celeste.

The interactions between these characters help drive the exploration of family secrets and personal growth. The mother-daughter dynamic between Billie and Alice serves as the central pillar of the plot. This relationship connects directly to Bush's comments about discovering one's potential through the support of loved ones.

The story begins with Billie being transported from her suburban life to Hexe, a vast hidden realm of witches. This transition forces her to work alongside her mother to navigate their complicated relationship and uncover the truth about their family. The trailer released during an early press event highlighted this dynamic as a key element of the narrative.

Advertisement

Hexed is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 25, 2026. The film runs for 99 minutes and is categorized as a PG Adventure Animation Family Fantasy Comedy. It is written by Dana Ledoux Miller, Jared Bush, and Jon Robin Baitz, with production led by Roy Conli and Yvett Merino Flores.

The voice cast supports this thematic depth with a lineup that includes Rashida Jones as Alice, Billie's mother. Walton Goggins provides the voice for Beef Roger Crummchuk, a magical three-eyed cat, while Jodie Foster portrays Queen Celeste. The interactions between these characters help drive the exploration of family secrets and personal growth.

The story begins with Billie being transported from her suburban life to Hexe, a vast hidden realm of witches. This transition forces her to work alongside her mother to navigate their complicated relationship and uncover the truth about their family. The trailer released during an early press event highlighted this mother-daughter dynamic as a central pillar of the plot.

Disney Animation continues to use this opportunity to introduce a new kind of hero that resonates with modern audiences seeking stories about self-discovery. The film offers an opportunity to introduce a new kind of hero by drawing inspiration from animated classics while setting itself apart with a fresh approach to the chosen one storyline.