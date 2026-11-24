Disney's Hexed delivers a visually stunning mother-daughter narrative through strong voice acting, though villain development and pacing issues hold back its full potential.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released Hexed, a new animated feature that attempts to blend traditional fairy tale structures with modern storytelling sensibilities. The film centers on a complex mother-daughter dynamic that drives the emotional core of the narrative while navigating a visually rich magical universe.

Hexed Plot Overview And Main Characters

Billie, portrayed by Hailee Steinfeld, is an impulsive teenager living in Ohio who discovers she possesses magical abilities. She is abruptly transported from her mundane life in the real world to the fantastical realm of Hexe. This magical land operates under strict segregation and suppression rules that differ significantly from human society. Her mother, Alice, played by Rashida Jones, accompanies her on this journey. Alice is characterized as cautious and protective, creating immediate tension with her daughter's rebellious nature. They are joined by Beef Roger Crummchuk, a cynical three-eyed cat voiced by Walton Goggins. This animal companion serves as both comic relief and a crucial narrative bridge between the two protagonists. The group must evade Queen Celeste, voiced by Jodie Foster, who seeks to control the magical populace. Their mission involves uncovering dark family secrets tied to an ancient prophecy. Billie is identified as the Chosen Witch, a role that forces her to confront her destiny. The prophecy suggests she has the power to alter the fate of Hexe and its inhabitants.

Also read Collider and Disney Animation Host Exclusive Hexed Screening Event

Visual World Building And Magical Design

Hexe serves as a highly detailed backdrop for the story, offering distinct environments that contrast with the previous setting in Ohio. The animation team crafted diverse locations including swamps and waterside sanctuaries that feel fully realized. These areas draw comparisons to other iconic Disney fantasy worlds like the Enchanted Forest from Frozen 2. The film even includes a brief nod to The Wizard of Oz through a Yellow Brick Road reference. This visual homage acknowledges the classic fairy tale lineage while establishing its own unique identity. The world-building emphasizes a society where magic is restricted based on lineage or status. This structure creates a segregated environment that drives the conflict of the plot. The vibrant colors and intricate designs aim to captivate young audiences. The visual style supports the fast-paced nature of the adventure sequence. The setting provides ample opportunity for future sequels or potential theme park attractions. The detailed landscapes suggest a larger world that exists beyond the screen. The magical creatures and villages add depth to the overall atmosphere. This level of detail helps immerse viewers in the supernatural elements of the story.

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Parent Child Relationship Dynamics

The emotional weight of Hexed relies heavily on the evolving relationship between Billie and Alice. Billie struggles with her mother's overprotectiveness which stifles her desire for independence. Alice fears for Billie's safety due to the dangers present in the magical realm. Their conflict arises from a fundamental misunderstanding of each other's motivations. Beef Roger Crummchuk helps ground these interactions by offering perspective. He encourages both characters to recognize their own worth. This support system allows them to see each other as complex individuals rather than just roles. The narrative presents a coming-of-age story for both generations simultaneously. Billie learns to take responsibility for her emerging powers. Alice learns to trust her daughter's capabilities. This mutual growth forms the heart of the film. The performances by Hailee Steinfeld and Rashida Jones bring authenticity to these struggles. Their voices convey the underlying love despite the friction. The story avoids simple resolutions by acknowledging the complexity of their bond. The resolution requires both characters to change their behavior. This evolution makes the emotional payoff feel earned rather than forced. The mother-daughter arc provides a relatable theme for family audiences.

Villain Development And Pacing Critiques

Queen Celeste presents significant challenges for the narrative structure despite Jodie Foster's compelling vocal performance. Her introduction happens quickly and lacks sufficient depth for viewer empathy. The film rushes through her character development without exploring her motivations. This lack of complexity makes her a generic antagonist compared to previous Disney villains. Her plans and background remain underdeveloped throughout the runtime. The pacing issues extend beyond the villain to other character interactions. Key emotional moments between the main trio receive less time than action sequences. This results in heart-to-heart conversations feeling abrupt and unresolved. The fast pace leaves little room for character reflection or growth. Some action scenes appear unnecessary and disrupt the emotional flow. The underdeveloped nature of the villain reduces the stakes of the conflict. Viewers may find it difficult to connect with the antagonist's goals. The film relies on familiar tropes without adding substantial new layers. This approach makes the conflict feel predictable and less impactful. The rushed storytelling affects the overall coherence of the plot. The lack of depth in certain areas contrasts with the visual richness of the world.