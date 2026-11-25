Walt Disney Animation Studios reveals the mid-credits scene for Hexed. Walton Goggins returns as Beef Roger Crummchuk in a humorous sequence involving cat figurines and a speeding kettle.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released details regarding the specific post-credit sequence for its latest animated feature, Hexed. The studio confirms that audiences will witness a brief, humorous encounter featuring Billie Doe, her mother Alice, and the eccentric cat character voiced by Walton Goggins. This particular scene is designed to deliver a final comedic moment before viewers depart the theater.

Mid-Credits Scene Timing and Duration

Hexed features a mid-credits scene starring Billie, Alice, and the eccentric cat they befriend. The brief sequence delivers one more humorous moment with the characters before audiences leave the theater. Although Hexed features a post-credits scene, it appears midway through the credits rather than after they finish. Audiences should stay in their seats as the credits roll, as the scene arrives roughly two minutes in and lasts about 30 seconds.

Also read Review: 'Hexed' spells out another Disney witch tale, satisfying for an audience expecting levitation

Shopping Trip Turns Into Magical Chaos

The scene follows Billie and her mother, Alice, on a shopping trip to buy several cat figurines. As a bewildered cashier scans their items, she holds up the final figurine and asks if they need a bag. That's when Beef Roger Crummchuk steps in, takes the figurine, and explains that he brought his own bag. Crummchuk then jumps into his filled kettle, which becomes his unusual mode of transport. The kettle quickly speeds out of the store but crashes straight through the glass entrance.

Walton Goggins Returns as Eccentric Cat

Walton Goggins voices the three-eyed talking cat, who becomes an unlikely friend to Billie and Alice during their adventure. The scene brings back the character for one final appearance without introducing another storyline. Beef's eccentric personality is once again seen through this moment. Billie then uses her magic to multiply the money in the cashier's hands. The employee gets enough cash to cover the damage caused by the unexpected exit.

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Hexed Film Overview and Release Details

Hexed follows Billie Doe, a teenager who discovers she has hidden magical abilities. Her discovery takes her from suburban life into Hexe, a mysterious world inhabited by witches. Hailee Steinfeld voices Billie, while Rashida Jones plays her mother, Alice. Jodie Foster also voices Queen Celeste, a powerful figure determined to maintain control over the magical kingdom.

Box Office Impact and Future Prospects

Hexed marks Walt Disney Animation Studios' 65th animated feature. The film explores family secrets, magic, and the changing relationship between a mother and daughter. It arrived in theaters on November 25. Early reactions to Disney's latest animated feature Hexed are in. The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles with mixed to positive reviews from critics.