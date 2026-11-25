Disney's animated film Hexed arrives at Rotten Tomatoes with mixed reviews from top critics. Discover the star power and reception of this new Thanksgiving fantasy adventure.

Disney Animation has unveiled its latest theatrical offering, Hexed, to a split audience of critics on Rotten Tomatoes just ahead of its highly anticipated Thanksgiving debut. The mixed reception presents a complex starting point for the studio as it navigates the competitive holiday box office window with this new animated adventure.

The film follows a young girl named Billie who uncovers hidden magical talents and enters a witch realm called Hexe alongside her protective mother, Alice. The narrative centers on this bond while introducing a cast of colorful characters that drive the story forward through emotional stakes and magical conflicts.

Also read Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste in Disney's 'Hexed'

Voice performances have been a central point of discussion among reviewers, with Hailee Steinfeld delivering the lead role of Billie. Critics have noted that the film's sturdy emotional sensibilities are bolstered by strong work from Steinfeld and Rashida Jones, who voices the cautious mother Alice.

However, the standout performance has been widely attributed to Walton Goggins, who makes his Disney debut as Beef Roger Crummchuk. Multiple reviews highlight that Goggins steals the show, adding a unique and memorable flavor to the magical conflict that surpasses even the primary antagonist in some critics' eyes.

Jodie Foster voices the nefarious Queen Celeste, yet her role has drawn mixed reactions regarding its impact. One reviewer gave the film a seven out of ten, calling it a fun fantasy adventure with heart and laughs. This same critic noted that Foster's villain ultimately feels somewhat forgettable despite her significant star power.

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Positive sentiment was also echoed by HeyUGuys, which awarded the film four out of five stars. The reviewer remarked that while it may not be Disney's most polished spell, it remains one of its most human and emotionally resonant entries in recent years.

Conversely, the San Francisco Chronicle offered a much lower score of two out of five. Zaki Hasan wrote that there is no real joy or fizz in Billie's discovery of her powers, suggesting that the film fails to capture the excitement expected from such a premise.

Further negativity came from Tim Grierson of the AV Club, who gave the movie a C-plus grade. Grierson wrote that even in its most enjoyable moments, Hexed is cursed to be original in name only, pointing to a lack of fresh ideas in its storytelling.

The Boston Globe provided a moderate rating of three out of four stars, with the critic stating they were on the fence but ultimately decided to marginally recommend the film. This balanced view reflects the overall divided nature of the critical consensus surrounding the release.

As Disney Animation prepares for the holiday window, these mixed reviews present a challenging landscape for the studio. The film must now rely on its family-friendly appeal and the draw of its A-list voice cast to secure significant audience interest during the Thanksgiving period.

Despite the current division in reviews, the studio leadership has signaled a long-term commitment to the franchise and broader animated slate. Disney Animation's head has teased that both sequels and other projects are currently in development, indicating confidence in the IP's future.

This strategic outlook suggests that the studio views Hexed as part of a larger ecosystem rather than a standalone product. The announcement of future sequels aims to maintain audience engagement and build momentum for upcoming releases in the coming years.

The critical consensus remains split, with some praising the human elements and others finding the execution lacking in originality and joy. Audiences will ultimately determine if the emotional core and star power are enough to overcome the mixed reviews from professional critics.

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Walton Goggins' enthusiastic debut and the strong ensemble cast provide a solid foundation for word-of-mouth growth. His unique contribution to the film has resonated with many, offering a bright spot in an otherwise polarizing critical reception.

Disney's ability to convert casual viewers into dedicated fans will depend on how well the film connects with families during the holiday season. The Thanksgiving release date offers a traditional opportunity for multi-generational viewing, which could boost box office numbers despite critical hesitation.

The studio's continued investment in sequels indicates a strategy to build a stable library of animated content. This approach aims to mitigate the risks associated with mixed reviews by leveraging established characters and storylines for future iterations.

As the theatrical run progresses, the performance of Hexed will likely influence the pacing and scope of the announced sequels. Early audience reception in the first week of release will be critical in shaping the studio's immediate strategic adjustments.

The interplay between critical scores and box office performance remains a key factor in the film's overall success. Disney must now bridge the gap between professional criticism and public enthusiasm to maximize the holiday window potential.

With the cast delivering memorable performances and the studio backing the project with future commitments, Hexed aims to carve out its own niche in the animated genre. The coming weeks will reveal whether the audience agrees with the more positive critical assessments or aligns with the harsher critiques.

The film represents a test of Disney Animation's resilience in a competitive market. Its ability to retain viewer interest and drive ticket sales will be a significant indicator of the studio's current standing in the animated film space.