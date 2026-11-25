Disney's new animated film Hexed features Walton Goggins and Zooey Deschanel in a magical journey. The movie explores themes of family and power in a witch realm.

Disney has officially announced the voice cast for its upcoming animated feature film titled Hexed, introducing a stellar ensemble of actors lending their talents to a new magical fantasy story. Walton Goggins is set to voice Beef Roger Crummchuk, a distinctive three-eyed green cat who serves as a crucial guide for the protagonist navigating the enigmatic realm of Hexe.

The realm of Hexe is depicted as a magical world inhabited by witches, offering a rich backdrop for the narrative. In this setting, Beef Roger Crummchuk forms an uneasy alliance with the main characters, providing assistance as they unravel the mysteries of the kingdom and face the challenges posed by its dark inhabitants.

Also read Disney's Hexed Trailer Reveals 2026 Release and Harry Potter Vibes

Zooey Deschanel stars as the lead voice of Billie Doe, a teenage girl whose accidental discovery of magical powers serves as the catalyst for the entire adventure. Her journey thrusts her into the witch realm, where she must navigate complex dangers and learn to harness her newfound abilities to survive and thrive.

Rashida Jones joins the cast as Alice Doe, Billie's cautious mother who is determined to keep her daughter safe as secrets begin to surface. The relationship between Alice and Billie forms the emotional core of the story, highlighting the tensions between parental protection and the desire for independence in the face of magical threats.

The film also introduces a formidable antagonist in the form of Queen Celeste, voiced by Alyssa Farah Griffin. As the villainous queen of the witches, she stops at nothing to maintain her rule over the realm, creating significant conflict for Billie and her allies. The stakes are raised high as her ruthless actions threaten the stability of Hexe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Supporting roles are filled by a robust array of talented performers, including Henry Winkler as Nigel, a knowledgeable bird, and Dan Stevens as Hieronymous, the queen's grand councilor. Additional voice talents include Stephen Fry, Tracey Ullman, Brett Gelman, Samson Kayo, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches, and Alan Tudyk, among many others.

Directorial Vision and Screenplay Origins

The film is co-directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and Jason Hand, who bring their collaborative expertise to animate the vibrant world of Hexe. The screenplay is written by Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller, leveraging their experience in crafting engaging family-friendly stories with strong thematic elements.

Veerasunthorn and Hand aim to balance the whimsical nature of the animated medium with a narrative that carries emotional weight. Their direction seeks to ensure that the magical elements serve the character development rather than overshadowing it, creating a cohesive viewing experience.

Critical Reception and Audience Appeal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Early assessments suggest that the movie will resonate strongly with young girls, tapping into themes of empowerment and discovery. Sim noted that the film delivers heart and charm, making it an enjoyable adventure despite some observed pacing issues in the story structure.

While some reviews indicate that Hexed is not among Disney's absolute best offerings, it is praised for its energy and charm. The consensus points to a film that makes the most of its cast and imaginative setting, providing a satisfying escape for families and animation fans alike.

Market Context and Industry Positioning

The release of Hexed arrives amidst a competitive landscape for animated family films, where studios are vying for audience attention. Disney's strategy involves leveraging well-known voice actors to draw in viewers while offering a fresh narrative premise centered on witches and magical realms.

Industry observers note that the success of such films often hinges on the balance between spectacle and story. The involvement of established talents like Goggins and Deschanel is seen as a key factor in broadening the appeal beyond traditional animation demographics.

As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for how the film will perform in theaters. The integration of humor, magic, and familial drama positions Hexed as a significant entry in Disney's current slate of animated features.