Discover behind-the-scenes details on Disney's new animated film Hexed featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster. Read about the cast, premiere, and release date.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is preparing to unveil its latest animated feature, Hexed, which promises to blend magical fantasy with contemporary teen drama. The film stars Hailee Steinfeld as the voice of Billie Doe, a rebellious teenager who discovers she is a witch and inadvertently opens a portal to a magical realm. This discovery turns her life upside down, leading her on an adventurous journey that intersects with three generations of women, including her mother and a mysterious queen.

Cast And Character Details In New Film

Billie Doe, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, is marketed as Disney's first heroine to wear combat boots. The character is depicted as a troublemaker who frequently clashes with her mother and gets into trouble at school. Her life changes dramatically when she realizes she possesses magical abilities, forcing her to navigate a new world that challenges her understanding of family and identity.

Also read Inside Disney's Hexed: Behind the Scenes with Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster

Rashida Jones plays a pivotal role in the narrative, providing depth to the mother-daughter relationship at the heart of the story. Jones expressed enthusiasm for the film's focus on women and witches, noting that it is rare to see such relationships highlighted in animation. She appreciated the opportunity to portray a multi-generational dynamic that emphasizes the bond between mothers and daughters.

Jodie Foster voices the antagonist, Queen Celeste, a diabolic and snooty ruler who is also a hypocrite and a big liar. Foster, a two-time Oscar winner, revealed that she was immediately drawn to the character's complex personality. Her performance adds a layer of dramatic tension as Billie and her ally, Alice, run afoul of the queen witch during their magical adventure.

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The film also features Walton Goggins as the voice of Beef Roger Crumchuk, a reclusive three-eyed cat. This memorable character provides comic relief and adds to the whimsical nature of the magical world. The inclusion of Goggins brings his distinct vocal style to the ensemble, enriching the auditory experience of the film.

Premiere Events And Behind The Scenes Access

The world premiere of Hexed took place in Hollywood, offering fans a glimpse into the spellbinding fun of the film's world. George Pennacchio of On The Red Carpet interviewed the cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, about their experiences working on the project. Steinfeld shared a personal motivation for joining the film, mentioning her daughter who was present during the recording process.

Steinfeld explained that she hopes her daughter will one day watch the movie and consider it one of her favorites. This emotional connection to the project underscores the universal themes of family and growth that permeate the story. The premiere served as a celebration of the collaborative effort between the voice actors and the creative team at the studio.

On The Red Carpet also provided exclusive behind-the-scenes access to Walt Disney Animation Studios. Viewers were taken inside the voice recording booths and given a lesson on drawing Beef Roger Crumchuk from a Disney animator. The directors and writers of the film shared insights into how the movie was brought to life, offering a comprehensive look at the production process.

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Release Schedule And Additional Content

Hexed is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on November 25. The release will coincide with the playing of a new Lilo and Stitch short, Lilo and Scratch. This pairing allows audiences to experience two different animated worlds in a single visit, enhancing the value of the theatrical outing.

The combination of star-studded voice acting, magical storytelling, and family-friendly themes positions Hexed as a significant addition to Disney's animated lineup. The film aims to engage both children and adults through its exploration of identity, family bonds, and the challenges of growing up. As the release date approaches, anticipation continues to build for what promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.