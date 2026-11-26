Disney's animated film Hexed faces lower box office expectations with a $35 million five-day projection against a $200 million budget, trailing competitor Focker In-Law.

Disney's animated feature film Hexed is encountering significant headwinds in its initial theatrical run, with box office projections dropping considerably ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The studio-backed production, which carries a substantial production budget of $200 million, is currently expected to earn approximately $35 million during its five-day opening window. This figure represents a notable decline from earlier, more optimistic estimates and places considerable financial pressure on the project as it enters a highly competitive seasonal market.

Projected Earnings Fall Short of Financial Goals

The revised financial forecast indicates that Hexed is likely to earn approximately $20 million over the standard three-day weekend, a number that mirrors the domestic debut performance of Disney's own Wish. Released on November 22, 2023, Wish struggled to meet financial targets despite a $175 million production budget, ultimately earning just $19.6 million during its initial three-day opening weekend. The parallel between the two female-led animated features suggests a challenging landscape for non-franchise animated titles during the current holiday period, as Hexed follows a similar trajectory of underperforming against industry standards.

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Competitive Pressure from Focker In-Law

Hexed is facing stiff competition from other holiday releases, most notably the film Focker In-Law, which is currently outpacing Disney's offering in early ticket sales. Focker In-Law is projected to collect around $24.8 million over the three-day weekend, having already earned $5.3 million on its opening day. In contrast, Hexed's initial opening day numbers were significantly lower, contributing to the revised lower overall projections. The disparity in opening day performance highlights the difficulty Hexed has had in capturing audience attention in the crucial first 24 hours of its release, a metric that often predicts long-term box office health.

Key Talent and Production Context

Star Hailee Steinfeld headlines the Disney animated feature, contributing not only her voice-acting talents but also her star power to draw audiences to the cinema. At 29 years old, Steinfeld has become a significant figure in modern Hollywood, and her involvement in Hexed was intended to serve as a major draw for family audiences during the Thanksgiving break. Despite her popularity, the film's inability to secure stronger opening numbers underscores the intense saturation of the holiday movie market, where viewers have numerous options and limited time to see multiple films.

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Market Volatility and Future Outlook

Despite the disappointing start, there are indicators that Hexed's performance may stabilize as the holiday week progresses. Box office earnings are historically volatile during the Thanksgiving period, and industry analysts expect daily earnings to increase by 50% to 100% following the typically slow Wednesday. With Thanksgiving and Black Friday approaching, the expanded five-day window provides a broader opportunity for the film to recover some of the lost ground. However, the initial drop in projections remains a concerning signal for Disney's overall holiday portfolio performance.

Broader Industry Implications

The struggle of Hexed reflects a broader trend in the animated film sector, where original IP faces an uphill battle against established franchises. The film must also contend with the strong box office performance of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which continues to dominate screens and attract teenage and young adult audiences. As the holiday season intensifies, the pressure on Disney to deliver a hit with Hexed grows, especially given the high production costs and the need for strong returns to justify the investment in new animated intellectual property.