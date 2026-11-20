Explore the making of Disney's Hexed featuring Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster. Discover how the animated adventure highlights multi-generational witchcraft and family dynamics.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes content for its upcoming animated feature film Hexed, revealing the creative process behind the movie magic. The studio is providing fans with a deeper look into the production, featuring interviews with the all-star cast and glimpses into the world premiere held in Hollywood. This new episode of On The Red Carpet offers a rare glimpse into how the team conjured the film's spellbinding world.

Hailee Steinfeld Voices Rebellious Teen Billie Doe

Hailee Steinfeld stars as the voice of Billie Doe, marking Disney's first heroine to wear combat boots in an animated feature. The character is portrayed as a rebellious teenager who frequently gets into trouble at school and with her mother. Her life undergoes a radical transformation when she discovers she is a witch and accidentally opens a portal to a magical realm. This discovery turns her entire existence upside down, setting the stage for an animated adventure that blends mundane teen struggles with supernatural elements.

Also read Actress Yvette Nicole Brown talks 'Disney's Hexed,' caretaking for father with Alzheimer's disease

During the film's world premiere, George Pennacchio from On The Red Carpet asked Hailee Steinfeld what made her happiest about joining the project. She shared a deeply personal motivation, stating that she hopes her own baby girl, who was with her throughout the production, will one day watch the film and consider it one of her favorites. This comment highlights the emotional connection the cast feels toward the project and its potential impact on future generations of viewers.

Rashida Jones Highlights Multi-Generational Witchcraft Themes

Rashida Jones provided insight into the narrative core of the film, describing it as a story specifically about women and witches. She emphasized the significance of showcasing three generations of women within the animated medium. Jones expressed her appreciation for seeing mother-daughter relationships highlighted in this manner, noting that such representation is rare and valuable in current animation. The film aims to explore these familial bonds through a magical lens, offering a fresh perspective on generational dynamics.

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The real drama in the movie intensifies when Billie Doe and another character named Alice clash with the queen witch. This antagonist is voiced by two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who brings a formidable presence to the role. The conflict between the protagonists and this powerful royal witch serves as the central tension driving the plot forward, challenging the heroes' resolve and magical abilities.

Jodie Foster Embraces Diabolic Quality of Queen Celeste

Jodie Foster expressed immediate admiration for her character, Queen Celeste, upon receiving the script. She told On The Red Carpet that she loved the diabolic quality of the role, noting that the character is portrayed as snooty, a big liar, and a hypocrite. Foster's attachment to these negative traits allows her to deliver a performance that is both villainous and compelling. Her involvement adds a layer of prestige and dramatic depth to the animated feature, contrasting with the youthful energy of the main protagonist.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Production Details and Release

The episode also takes viewers inside Walt Disney Animation Studios, where the directors and writers discuss the film's creation. The behind-the-scenes footage includes a visit to the voice recording booth, providing insight into the performance process. Additionally, the segment features a lesson from a Disney animator on how to draw Beef Roger Crumchuk, a memorable character in the film. This reclusive three-eyed cat is voiced by Walton Goggins, adding another notable voice actor to the ensemble cast.

Hexed is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on November 25. Alongside the main feature, audiences can expect to see the new Lilo & Stitch short titled Lilo & Scratch. The content provides a comprehensive look at the studio's creative efforts, from concept to final production. This release marks a significant addition to Disney's animated lineup, combining star power with innovative storytelling techniques.