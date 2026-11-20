Go behind the scenes of Disney's Hexed with Hailee Steinfeld and Jodie Foster as the studio reveals the making of the animated witch adventure opening Nov. 25.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from its upcoming animated feature Hexed, featuring stars Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, and Jodie Foster. The new episode of On The Red Carpet provides a detailed look at the creative process that transformed the script into a vibrant cinematic experience, culminating in the film's world premiere in Hollywood.

Behind the Magic of Hexed Production

The new broadcast takes viewers inside the animators' workrooms at Walt Disney Animation Studios to witness the meticulous construction of the film's magical world. Audiences are invited to observe the technical artistry involved in bringing the story to life, from early conceptual sketches to the final rendered frames that define the visual aesthetic of the movie.

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The production segment also highlights the voice recording booth, where the cast members recorded their performances. Viewers will hear from the directors and writers who guided the narrative direction of the project. This access offers a rare glimpse into the collaborative effort required to synchronize voice acting with the evolving animation.

Additionally, the special features a unique educational moment where a Disney animator demonstrates the drawing process for Beef Roger Crumchuk. This memorable character is a reclusive three-eyed cat voiced by Walton Goggins. The segment breaks down the artistic techniques used to create such a distinct and visually striking design for the animated feature.

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Steinfeld and Foster on Character Roles

Hailee Steinfeld serves as the voice of the protagonist Billie Doe in the film. Disney describes Billie Doe as the studio's first heroine to wear combat boots, characterizing her as a rebellious teenager who frequently finds herself in conflict with her mother and school authorities. The narrative shifts dramatically when Billie discovers her identity as a witch and accidentally opens a portal to a magical realm.

This discovery turns her entire existence upside down, forcing her to navigate a new reality filled with supernatural challenges. Steinfeld discussed her connection to the character during the premiere event, noting that she hopes her daughter will one day view the film as one of her favorites.

Jodie Foster brings her acclaimed talent to the role of Queen Celeste, the antagonist queen witch who poses a significant threat to the protagonists. A two-time Oscar winner, Foster expressed an immediate affinity for the character upon receiving the script. She appreciated the complex nature of the role, which she described as possessing a diabolic quality.

Foster specifically highlighted the character's flaws, describing Queen Celeste as snooty, a habitual liar, and a hypocrite. These traits provide a compelling contrast to the more relatable struggles of the teenage heroine, creating a dynamic villain that drives the central conflict of the movie forward with intensity and theatrical flair.

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Rashida Jones Highlights Female Themes

Rashida Jones also stars in the project and emphasized the thematic depth of the animation. During the premiere, she described the film as a story about women and witches, spanning three generations. She noted the significance of highlighting mother-daughter relationships within the medium of animation, a choice that adds emotional resonance to the magical elements of the plot.

The premiere event, hosted by George Pennacchio for On The Red Carpet, featured interviews with the entire all-star cast. These discussions focused on what drew each actor to the project and their excitement about sharing the film with global audiences. The cast's enthusiasm underscores the collaborative spirit that defines the production at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Release Date and Related Projects

Hexed is scheduled to open in theaters everywhere on November 25. This release date positions the film for the late autumn audience, allowing families and animation fans to experience the story in cinemas during the holiday season buildup.

The broadcast also highlights a new short film titled Lilo & Scratch, which serves as a companion piece to the classic Lilo & Stitch franchise. This short features the team behind that beloved property and will be playing alongside Hexed when it opens in theaters. The dual offering provides viewers with a double feature of Disney animation excellence upon the main film's debut.