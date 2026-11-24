Disney's Hexed, Focker-in-Law, and Netflix's Cliff Booth sequel head a crowded Thanksgiving box office on November 25, offering audiences extensive choices.

A record-breaking selection of theatrical releases is set to dominate the silver screens during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, establishing what industry analysts anticipate as one of the most competitive weekends of the entire year. Audiences across the United States will have an unprecedented array of options ranging from major studio animated features to long-awaited comedy sequels and biographical dramas.

Disney Targets Holiday Success With Original Animation

Disney plans to replicate the massive financial triumph of last year's Zootopia 2 by launching its own animated feature, titled Disney's Hexed, on November 25. The 2023 sequel, Zootopia 2, spent nine years in development and ultimately generated $1.8 billion in worldwide box office revenue, a figure significantly bolstered by its strategic holiday release when families have ample free time. This year's original film aims to capture similar market share by introducing a fresh narrative rather than relying on established intellectual property.

Also read Jodie Foster voices Queen Celeste in Disney's 'Hexed'

The production boasts a high-profile ensemble cast that includes Hailee Steinfeld and Walton Goggins, alongside Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Stephen Fry, Tracey Ullman, and Dan Stevens. The plot centers on a young girl named Billie Doe, portrayed by Steinfeld, who discovers a hidden realm called Hexe, a domain inhabited by witches. Studio executives project that the film will outperform other original Disney animated releases from recent years, hoping to establish a new franchise capable of supporting future sequels and spinoffs.

Focker-in-Law Revives Beloved Comedy Franchise

Universal Pictures is expanding its four-film comedy legacy with the release of Focker-in-Law, which also debuts on November 25. This installment returns to the roots of the series that began with Meet the Parents in 2000, featuring original stars Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro as they navigate the complexities of blended families. The storyline mirrors the original film's central conflict, with Stiller's character, Greg Focker, expressing deep reservations about his son's new fiancé.

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The narrative focuses on the next generation of the family, specifically Skyler Gisondo's character, Henry Focker, who is engaged to a new character played by Ariana Grande. Owen Wilson and Teri Polo also return to support the core cast, while Grande and Gisondo make their franchise debuts. This release joins a broader slate of Thanksgiving options that includes dramas, comedies, and seasonal films, providing viewers with diverse entertainment choices both in theaters and on streaming platforms.

Netflix and Angel Studios Launch New Titles

Streaming giant Netflix is contributing to the holiday box office war with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, arriving on November 25 with select IMAX screenings. Directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, this sequel follows Brad Pitt's titular character eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. With Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton having moved to Australia to film a television series, Cliff Booth operates independently in the Los Angeles film industry.

The plot details Booth's adventures in Hollywood, including a subplot where he assists a famous television star in escaping a difficult situation. Meanwhile, Angel Studios enters the holiday market with Hershey, a biographical film starring Finn Wittrock as Milton S. Hershey. The movie chronicles the founder's journey in building his chocolate empire alongside his wife, Kitty. This release follows previous modest successes for Angel Studios, including Drummer Boy and Young Washington.

International Releases and Limited Expansions

Adding international flavor to the lineup is Bitter Christmas, a Spanish-language film released on November 25. Starring Bárbara Lennie and Leonardo Sbaraglia, the movie unfolds across two distinct time periods: 2004 and 2026, both set in Madrid. The modern storyline follows a screenwriter working on a script with the same title, while the 2004 narrative explores a filmmaker facing a personal crisis during the holiday season.

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Supporting the main cast are Patrick Criado, Victoria Luengo, Milena Smit, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, and Quim Gutiérrez, providing a rich tapestry of performances. Rounding out the major releases is All of a Sudden, which launches in a limited capacity on the same date. This diverse array of films ensures that moviegoers have extensive access to new content, capitalizing on the traditional surge in leisure time and entertainment spending during the Thanksgiving weekend.