Disney's Clay: First New Art Style and 2028 Release Details

Disney reveals Clay, a 2028 film by Fawn Veerasunthorn featuring Kieran Culkin, marking the studio's first major shift to a tactile CG art style inspired by claymation.

Walt Disney Animation Studios is preparing to launch a significant visual departure with its upcoming original feature film Clay, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in 2028. The project was initially announced at the D23 event, establishing a clear timeline for audiences to anticipate this new venture from the Hollywood studio. This announcement marks a pivotal moment for the company as it seeks to reinvent its iconic aesthetic for a new generation of cinema-goers.

Disney's New Visual Experiment and 2028 Date

Disney has spent generations establishing an animation style that audiences can recognize before a character even says a word, but this upcoming original feature offers the studio a unique opportunity to experiment with a radically different look. The movie is set to premiere in 2028, providing the production team with ample time to develop this ambitious new visual direction. By committing to a specific future date, the studio signals its confidence in delivering a polished product that deviates from its traditional hand-drawn or standard CGI norms.

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Tactile CG Animation Unlike Stop-Motion

Speaking with Collider Steve Weintraub at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush addressed rumors that Clay resembles traditional claymation. Bush confirmed the comparison, stating that the film will be the first time the studio has taken a big swing in terms of a new art style. He explained that while the film will look unlike anything they have ever done, it will utilize computer-generated imagery rather than stop-motion techniques. This distinction is crucial for understanding the technical innovation behind the project.

Fawn Veerasunthorn and Kieran Culkin Cast

The film is directed by Fawn Veerasunthorn and features a voice cast led by Kieran Culkin as Flip, a reluctant mentor character. The narrative centers on Flip, whose assignment is to guide a young ball of clay named Mushy on an unexpected adventure. This dynamic between the seasoned mentor and the young protagonist provides the emotional core of the story. The casting of established talent like Culkin suggests the studio is aiming for high-profile performances to accompany the visual novelty.

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Jared Bush on Story-Driven Visual Choices

Disney leadership, including Jared Bush, emphasizes that visual changes are only justified if they add to the story. Bush noted that the film takes place in a magical forest, giving filmmakers an entirely new world to build from the ground up. The story's premise involves characters who are born as balls of clay and shaped by parental figures and mentors. This narrative element directly informs the visual approach, ensuring that the aesthetic serves the plot rather than merely standing out as a gimmick.

Real-World Impact of Tactile Digital Worlds

The decision to make the world feel tactile and touchable is important to the creators, aiming to create a very real, touchable place for the audience. This approach requires the filmmakers to build a unique environment that supports the theme of being shaped by others. The focus on a magical forest setting allows the production to explore textures and lighting that mimic physical clay. This effort represents a substantial investment in new tools and artistic processes for the animation team.