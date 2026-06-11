Disney's Animated Series Dragon Striker Sparks Controversy in the Middle East

The Middle East has reportedly cancelled the series from airing in its countries for reasons that have yet to be revealed. The ban is believed to be related to a relationship between characters Odward Stonegarden and Casper Ferreiro.

Disney 's animated series , Dragon Striker , was created by co-creators Sylvain Dos Santos and Charles Lefebvre, who are super fans of sports anime. The series focuses on soccer and aims to create a magical universe where players can shoot fire, making it more universal and emotionally impactful.

However, a recent controversy has arisen in the Middle East, where a major region has banned the series from airing due to a relationship between characters Odward Stonegarden and Casper Ferreiro. Disney and the Middle East have yet to release official statements on the ban





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Disney Animated Series Dragon Striker Middle East Controversy Ban Relationship Characters Odward Stonegarden Casper Ferreiro

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