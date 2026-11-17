Creator Matt Braly brings Amphibia back in a ten-issue serialized comic starting January 13, 2027, following the Plantars on a new canonical voyage.

Creator Matt Braly will officially revive the animated series Amphibia with a new serialized comic titled Amphibia: Strange Voyage, set to launch on January 13, 2027. Published by TOKYOPOP and Disney Manga, this project marks the first major continuation of the story since the show's finale aired on May 14, 2022. The announcement provides a direct narrative link for fans who followed Anne Boonchuy and the Plantars through the show's three seasons on Disney Channel.

Serialized Plot After Core Defeat

Amphibia: Strange Voyage picks up months after Anne Boonchuy saved the world from the Core and returned to Earth, bypassing any retelling of her initial arrival. The Plantars embark on a separate expedition to find a new continent, but a dangerous detour strands them on an unfamiliar island where unexpected secrets lie in wait. This premise allows Matt Braly to explore uncharted regions of the Amphibia universe without being constrained by the episodic structure of the original television series.

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The serialized format supports a deeper exploration of the island's mysteries and the long-term consequences of the choices made by the characters. By moving the narrative beyond the final battle of The Hardest Thing, the comic establishes a fresh mystery that stands on its own while respecting the established canon. The setup promises to deliver the fantasy and coming-of-age elements that defined the show, but with a renewed sense of adventure and isolation.

Canonical Ten-Issue Narrative Structure

Amphibia: Strange Voyage is not a collection of disconnected one-off strips but a single continuous narrative planned across ten distinct issues. Beatrice Bovo provides the artwork for the series, including the cover designs, while Matt Braly handles all writing duties to ensure creative consistency. Each new installment will arrive every three weeks, maintaining a steady rhythm that builds tension over the course of the miniseries.

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Matt Braly has explicitly characterized the project as an important canonical miniseries, signaling that the events in Strange Voyage matter significantly to the larger Amphibia lore. This distinction is critical for readers who want to understand the direct impact of the Plantars' journey on the broader story. The serialized nature of the release allows for character development and plot progression that episodic humor cannot support, offering a more mature and cohesive storytelling experience.

Release Schedule and Pricing Details

The first issue, Amphibia: Strange Voyage #1, will reach comic shops on January 13, 2027, with Issue #2 scheduled for February 3, 2027. Issue #3 follows on February 24, 2027, ensuring a consistent monthly cadence for the initial launch phase. Each of the first three issues contains thirty-two pages of content and is priced at $4.99, providing readers with a predictable and accessible entry point into the series.

This pricing and schedule structure allows collectors and casual readers to track the story's progression without waiting for a full collection. The regular release dates help maintain momentum and community discussion around the plot developments. Fans who prefer to read sequentially can follow the journey from the first page to the final issue without gaps or uncertainty about future availability.

Free Comic Book Day Promotion in May

Amphibia: Strange Voyage Issue #1 is confirmed as part of the Comics Giveaway Day 2027 lineup, hosted by Penguin Random House on Saturday, May 1, 2027. Participating comic shops will distribute free copies of the first issue to introduce the series to new readers and those who may have missed the original Disney Channel run.

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While the giveaway provides an accessible way to sample the series, it only covers Issue #1, meaning readers who wish to follow the story before May must still purchase the individual January and February releases. This event serves as a broad entry point for comic newcomers interested in the Amphibia universe. The inclusion in such a widespread promotional event highlights the continued popularity of the franchise and its readiness for a broader audience beyond its original television viewership.