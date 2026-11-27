Disney celebrates Hexed's 2026 release by reviewing its best 3D animated features from Wreck-It Ralph to Moana, highlighting the studio's enduring animation innovation.

Walt Disney Animation Studios continues its long-standing tradition of producing landmark animated cinema with the upcoming release of the supernatural fantasy film Hexed in 2026. This new feature follows a highly successful 2025, which delivered the long-awaited sequel Zootopia 2 to global audiences. The latest project is directed by Jason Hand and Fawn Veerasunthorn and stars a prominent ensemble cast including Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, and Walton Goggins.

As the studio marks the launch of Hexed, it takes a retrospective look at the highest-grossing and most critically acclaimed 3D films in its history. This evaluation focuses exclusively on computer-generated imagery titles, excluding traditional hand-drawn classics to highlight the technological and artistic shifts that have defined the House of Mouse since the industry transition to digital production.

Also read Hexed Is A Way Better Tribute To Disney Than 2023's Infamous Flop

Wreck-It Ralph Captures Video Game Culture

Walt Disney Animation Studios released Wreck-It Ralph in 2012, a film that arrived precisely as online video game culture began to dominate mainstream entertainment. The movie follows the lives of various arcade game characters living in a virtual world, with the titular character Ralph existing in an outdated arcade game. The film is celebrated for its realistic portrayal of characters and its thematic focus on seeing beyond black-and-white morality. It resonated with audiences for its heart and numerous Easter eggs that appealed to gaming enthusiasts.

Big Hero 6 And The Marvel Adaptation

Released during a pivotal cultural moment when the Marvel Cinematic Universe had become a massive industry behemoth, Big Hero 6 adapted an obscure Marvel comic series into a modern Disney classic. The film took heavy inspiration from the era's superhero trend but carved its own identity through unique animation and a futuristic depiction of San Francisco. The story featured stylized heroes and a franchise mascot in the form of the robot Baymax. The animation style, action sequences, and narrative structure felt contemporary upon release and remain fresh today, distinguishing it from many other superhero films of the period.

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Moana Redefines Disney Musical Storytelling

Disney's 2016 release Moana stands as an absolute gamechanger for the studio, dominating box office numbers and serving as one of the first major hits on Disney+ upon its launch in 2019. The film features a unique cast of characters and a legendary creative duo at the helm. Directors John Musker and Ron Clements, who previously helmed classics like The Little Mermaid and Hercules, reunited for this project. The movie is also renowned for its iconic music, composed by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, which added significant cultural weight to the narrative.

Tangled Takes A Whimsical Risk On Rapunzel

When Walt Disney Animation Studios released Tangled in 2010, it took a significant creative risk by expanding on the familiar Rapunzel origin story in a more whimsical manner. The film proved to be a strong entry in the studio's 3D catalog, despite the general public's existing knowledge of the fairy tale. The movie was led by voice actors Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi. It also featured music from Disney legends Alan Menken and Glenn Slater. While it may not always be ranked among the studio's all-time greatest cinematic achievements, its impact within the 3D era remains undeniable and highly respected.

Frozen Stands As The Pinnacle Of Modern Animation

Frozen, released in 2013, remains one of the most successful movies ever produced by the animation studio, with its success rooted in a heartfelt adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale The Snow Queen. The plot follows a girl on a journey to find her long-lost sister, capturing the essence of family drama, romance, and comedy. The animation style provided a breath of fresh air for the studio at the time, and the original soundtrack featured the now-famous song Let It Go. This track, along with other earworms, contributed to the movie becoming an instant pop culture phenomenon. From top to bottom, Frozen represents the pinnacle of what Disney's animation studio can achieve in the modern age.