Disney Reveals New 2D Lilo and Stitch Short and Sequel Plans

Disney Animation Studios unveils first look images for a new 2D animated Lilo and Stitch short screening with Moana 2. The studio also confirms a live-action sequel introducing Angel.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially announced the return of the beloved Lilo and Stitch franchise with a new animated short film. The studio released the first look images for the project, marking the studio's first new animated short in five years. This upcoming feature is scheduled to screen alongside showings of Moana 2 beginning on November 25th.

Animation Style and Director Details

The new short is directed by Malcom Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn. The project marks a significant return to the visual style of the classic 2002 film rather than the recent live-action remake. The animation combines traditional 2D animated designs with the modern CG animated production pipeline used in current Disney films. This hybrid approach results in a CG animated film that visually resembles the classic original while incorporating hand-drawn art elements.

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Cast and Character Introduction

Maia Kealoha returns to voice the role of Lilo Pelekai. Chris Sanders also reprises his role as the voice of Stitch. The narrative focuses on Lilo taking care of a mysterious new cat. This new animal companion quickly reveals it will be the source of a whole lot more chaos than she and Stitch could have expected.

Live-Action Sequel Confirmation

The short film serves as the first major new release for the franchise. Disney has also confirmed that a sequel to the live-action Lilo and Stitch movie is now in production. A concrete release date has yet to be revealed. However, it has been confirmed that the sequel will fully introduce Angel to the live-action universe. Angel originally debuted in the direct-to-video sequel Lilo and Stitch 2.

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Box Office and Fan Reception

The live-action remake made a ton of money at the box office. Despite the financial success, the film divided fans over the changes made from the classic animated film. Some stars of the upcoming sequel have teased that the next installment will address fan concerns. The exact nature of these changes remains to be seen.

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