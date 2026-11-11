Disney+ Reveals Doctor Doom Resurrects Scarlet Witch in New End Credits Scene

A new Disney+ end credits scene confirms Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom has resurrected Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, setting up major conflict in the MCU.

Disney+ has officially released a new end credits scene for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film that confirms the return of Wanda Maximoff. The scene features Robert Downey Jr. appearing as Victor Von Doom, who speaks directly to the resurrected Scarlet Witch after her body is unearthed on Mount Wundagore.

Doom Revives Scarlet Witch On Mount Wundagore

The sequence begins with a final shot of Ultron before shifting locations to the mystical realm of Mount Wundagore. This location serves as the site where Wanda Maximoff previously sacrificed herself by bringing down a temple and the surrounding mountain to destroy the Darkhold sorcery book. In this new footage, viewers see her body being dug out from the rubble.

Also read Marvel Avengers Doomsday Synopsis Reveals Multiverse Collision and Doctor Doom Threat

A distinct green hue appears around the figure, accompanied by Robert Downey Jr. delivering dialogue in what is assumed to be a Latverian accent. He addresses the unconscious woman by saying, "Scarlet Witch, awaken. Your power will be mine." Following these words, Wanda opens her eyes, confirming that Elizabeth Olsen remains the actress portraying the character in this revived state.

Stakes For Wanda And Her Children

This resurrection raises immediate narrative questions regarding Wanda's relationship with her children. When audiences last saw Wanda, she was acting as an antagonist attempting to steal alternate dimension variants of her deceased sons from other realities. Those children have since been confirmed alive in new young adult bodies following recent events in the multiverse storyline.

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If Wanda is forced to serve Doctor Doom, she may find herself opposing the very side her children are now aligned with. The text notes that while both sons are effectively on the side of the good guys, their mother's potential enslavement to Doom creates a complex moral conflict. It remains unclear whether Doom intends to use her as a servant or simply drain her powers to leave her mortal.

Complicated Family Ties With X-Men Characters

The return of Wanda also intersects with the broader integration of Fox characters into the current continuity. Her brother Pietro, played by Evan Peters, previously appeared in WandaVision disguised as Ralph Bohner under the influence of Agatha Harkness. This connection ties into the shared history between the X-Men and Avengers franchises, where Magneto is often cited as their father.

Fans are left wondering if there will be a role for Wanda within the MCU X-Men lineup once the dust settles after Secret Wars. Questions remain about whether Ian McKellen's version of Magneto will acknowledge her existence or if a new actor will be cast for the role. Kevin Feige is presumably working through these continuity details based on how well Wanda's return is received by the audience.

Impact Of Resurrection On Future Storylines

The timing of this revelation coincides with the Marvel Doomsday clock countdown turning scarlet, signaling increased urgency in the overarching plot. Some viewers may resent the resurrection because it reduces the dramatic stakes established by her previous death. However, fans generally appreciate the character and the performance of Elizabeth Olsen in the role.

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The scene implies that Wanda's power is highly coveted by Doctor Doom. Whether she retains her free will or becomes a thrall to his command is a central mystery driving the next phase of the franchise. The resolution of this dynamic will likely define the conflict structure for the remainder of the saga.