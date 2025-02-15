Disney Reshuffles Release Dates, Sets New Dates for Raimi and Brooks Films

Disney has made some strategic changes to its release calendar, moving Pixar's Elio to summer 2025 and setting dates for two new films from 20th Century Studios directed by Sam Raimi and James L. Brooks.

Disney has made some strategic adjustments to its release schedule, moving one film to a more lucrative summer slot and setting dates for two highly anticipated projects. According to Variety, Pixar 's animated feature, Elio , originally planned for a spring release, has been shifted to summer 2025 . This strategic move capitalizes on the success of Pixar 's previous summer release, Inside Out 2, which garnered massive returns last June.

To avoid competing with How To Train Your Dragon, which was also slated for a June 13th release, Disney has moved Elio to June 20th, positioning it against 28 Years Later. These films target distinct audiences, making the scheduling shift a logical decision. Meanwhile, 20th Century Studios, a key contributor to Disney's success in 2024, is returning to a traditional theatrical release model. Two films from the studio, led by acclaimed directors Sam Raimi and James L. Brooks, have secured release dates. Raimi's Send Help, a horror film starring Rachel McAdams, Chris Pang, Dylan O'Brien, and Dennis Haysbert, is set to premiere on January 30, 2026. The film follows a woman stranded on a remote island with her boss after a plane crash, as they fight for survival. Brooks's Ella McCay, featuring a star-studded cast including Emma Mackey, Woody Harrelson, Ayo Edebiri, Kumail Nanjiani, Jack Lowden, Rebecca Hall, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Albert Brooks, is scheduled for a September 19, 2025 release. This marks Brooks's return to directing after a decade-long hiatus. The film explores the challenges of balancing a demanding political career with family life, suggesting a potential awards contender.





