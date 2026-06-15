Disney Renames Kids And Family Television Division to Better Reflect Diverse Content

Disney has officially ended its Disney Branded Television era and will operate under the new name Disney Kids & Family following an internal review, signalling a shift towards broader family content beyond core intellectual property.

Since the early 2000s Disney had been a dominant force in television geared towards younger viewers, offering a mix of animated series such as Duck Tales and Phineas & Ferb and live‑action shows including Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place.

The content was produced under a handful of monikers, including Disney Channels Worldwide and ABC Cable Networks Group, reflecting the company's cable heritage. Despite the labels changing over time, the core goal remained constant: to deliver family‑friendly entertainment that resonated across generations. As the media environment evolved, Disney capitalised on its strong story‑telling brand and expanded its reach by creating a dedicated cable division that could nurture and distribute titles across a growing portfolio of channels and streaming services.

With the 2020 merger of Disney and 20th Century Fox, the structure of the organization was refreshed. The new umbrella, Disney Branded Television, was led by veteran Gary Marsh and brought together a wide array of titles that spanned audiences from preschool to adults. The focus then shifted to a more integrated approach that recognised streaming as a critical distribution channel while still maintaining legacy cable assets such as Disney Channel and Disney XD.

Under this banner, Disney leveraged powerful intellectual property to launch high‑profile franchises and foster synergy between its extensive library and its streaming platform, Disney+, creating a unified family‑entertainment experience. However, the latest report indicates that the Disney Branded Television era is ending and the division is set to roll out a new name - Disney Kids & Family.

The change follows an internal review chaired by Debra OConnell, the president of Disney Entertainment Television, who highlighted the need for a label that better reflected the breadth of programming now handled across multiple platforms. The word 'branded' was seen as limiting, since the department is responsible for more than just core Disney franchises.

By emphasising 'Kids & Family', the company signals that it will continue to support original stories that appeal to a broad spectrum of ages while keeping a clear focus on below‑the‑line audiences. Looking ahead, the rebrand is expected to streamline how Disney markets its content to advertisers, creators, and viewers. The new structure will allow the division to negotiate slot buys and cross‑promotions with a consistent identity that aligns with both cable and streaming properties.

It also positions Disney to accelerate development of fresh family‑centric shows and films that do not necessarily rely on existing Disney IP, thereby broadening its creative horizons while staying true to its long‑standing commitment to wholesome storytelling. Stakeholders in the entertainment community are watching closely as the shift could reshape how family‑focused television is packaged and delivered in the years to come





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