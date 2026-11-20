Disney+ offers a curated list of MCU essentials for Deadpool and Wolverine fans, but expert analysis suggests several critical prequel films and series are missing from the official guide.

Disney+ has officially launched a dedicated Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday collection, offering fans a curated pathway through the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of the highly anticipated film. This special playlist highlights the most significant precursors within the franchise, specifically targeting viewers who wish to revisit the storylines before the new release. These essential titles are easily identifiable on the streaming platform by distinctive green outlines surrounding their thumbnails, marking them as must-watch content for the Multiverse Saga.

The current official playlist provides a thorough foundation for understanding the broader narrative context of the upcoming movie. However, the selection is not exhaustive, and several pivotal projects that significantly shaped the Multiverse Saga are absent from Disney's curated list. For dedicated fans seeking a more comprehensive understanding of the characters and timelines involved, additional entries are necessary to fully appreciate the upcoming film's plot points and character dynamics.

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Loki remains one of the most influential projects in the current saga, making its inclusion in the countdown logical, yet fans are encouraged to look even further back. Revisiting Thor is recommended to better understand the complex relationship between Thor and Loki. Kenneth Branagh's earlier film effectively introduced Asgardian mythology into the realistic MCU foundation, providing essential context for the characters' evolution over the last fifteen years.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is another critical title missing from the official playlist, despite its status as a spiritual precursor to the Multiverse Saga. The film brings together the original X-Men cast and their younger counterparts to alter the past, preventing a dystopian future for mutants. This narrative structure closely mirrors the multiverse themes explored in the upcoming Avengers duology, making it highly relevant for audience preparation.

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The inclusion of X-Men: Days of Future Past is particularly significant given the casting choices for the new film. Evan Peters, who played Quicksilver in the X-Men franchise, has appeared in the Multiverse Saga, and it remains unclear if the new movies will adhere strictly to any past X-Men continuity. Characters like Professor X and Cyclops can appear in the new film despite being killed off in earlier entries, highlighting the flexible nature of the current narrative.

Logan serves as a powerful spiritual precursor to the events of the upcoming films, despite being a standalone R-rated spin-off. The film controversially killed off the original Logan, yet it successfully introduced a new version of the character for Hugh Jackman to portray. This death inspires the new variant, along with Deadpool and Laura, to return to heroism, directly influencing the plot of the upcoming ensemble film.

WandaVision is a crucial missing entry that guarantees Wanda Maximoff's presence in the Avengers duology. The series is the first project released as part of the Multiverse Saga and offers the best exploration of grief, a theme that connects many installments. Reuniting with Vision and their sons is expected to be a storyline, making the original series an essential watch for understanding the emotional stakes.

The absence of WandaVision from the official countdown is surprising given its foundational role in the current saga. The series introduced the twins, Billy and Tommy, and was the last project to feature all four family members onscreen together. Its themes of loss and multiverse manipulation provide essential context for Wanda's potential return in the Avengers films.

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Fans looking for a complete viewing experience should add these titles to their rewatch schedules immediately. The official playlist provides a good starting point, but these additional films and series offer deeper insights into the characters' histories. Revisiting these stories enhances the appreciation of the new film and provides a more comprehensive understanding of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's ongoing narrative.