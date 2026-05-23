Disney Reboots Planet of the Apes, All But Confirming a New Start

Bleak box office returns for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes led Disney to reconsider their plans for a full-scale trilogy, but the franchise remains in development. With a combined 50 years of story-telling since the original sequels, the filmmakers could take the franchise in new directions. They could jump a generation in the prequel series, introduce entirely new characters, or even remake the iconic original series. Whatever path Disney takes with this reboot, it will be a fresh start for the predictive text status. The latest report indicates that this reboot will be distinct from previous films in the franchise as it will not be a direct sequel to the prequel trilogy that started with Caesar. Whether it was a calculated rejection or a logical conclusion based on box office returns is still to be determined.

Disney is officially rebooting the Planet of the Apes franchise just 16 years after it was last rebooted in 2011. After a series of reboots and reboots, the iconic sci-fi franchise is now starting anew with a fresh story.

The underlying story and the stakes of the protagonists are expected to be completely new. According to a recent report, the upcoming film will not be a direct sequel to Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Though its box office earnings were not strong enough to justify full-scale development of a new trilogy, the franchise has staying power and is being developed for the next film regardless





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Planet Of The Apes Disney Reboots Franchise Sci-Fi Tim Burton Taika Waititi

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