Disney reaffirms commitment to actually getting Avatar 4 finished one of these days

Sign up for The A.V. Way back in January of this year, director James Cameron started making some fairly surprising comments about the economics of his , the fiscal black sheep of the franchise to date—which is to say that it made only $1.4 billion dollars during its run in theaters, becoming merely the 18th-highest-grossing film of all time—when he started talking about how these dang movies cost too dang much to make.

But it still raised some unexpected questions about the fate of the long-planned, despite them having already been dutifully plopped down on Disney’s release calendar. Despite his own reticence on the topic of making them, it’s worth noting that Cameron has already reportedly filmed portions of, and specifically those bit focused on the younger versions of the younger portions of his cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameron himself, meanwhile, has had a pretty quiet-by-James-Cameron-standards 2026, having only released one film, Billie Eilish concert movie