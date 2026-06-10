Disney Prepares to Bury the Hatchet with a New Spooktacular Series

Disney+ is readying itself to unveil a new, macabre animated series, The Doomies, aiming to challenge the morbid fascination audiences have for spin-off or sequel stories. Eager viewers will eagerly anticipate the Tracey Ullman Show style commentary and continuous references to Funko Pops!

Disney+ is preparing to bring a new macabre animated series to subscribers, the plot follows two young protagonists in a quest to uncover a doomsday scenario threatening their world.

A trailer has been released, promising a spooky comedy that leans darker than Gravity Falls. While high ratings indicate a more mature story, it's uncertain if the first season will be the end of the series, as Disney has already initiated pre-production for a potential season two. Alex Hirsch, the creator of Gravity Falls, has been engaged with Disney, but no official announcement has been made regarding a sequel series for Mabel and Dipper.

Disney+ will release the new series on June 26th, with a trailer available on the platform. The Doomies aims to bring an unsettling world to America and challenges the series' ability to top Gravity Falls' acclaim. Viewers can look forward to The Doomies series, which aims to blend humor with a horror storyline. The consequences of the series' events could potentially lead to the creation of a sequel, dependent on the audience's reception.

Until then, followers of Mabel and Dipper can anticipate changes and potentially new characters in The Doomies. Since the show falls into the new Disney animated series, it is safe to assume that the Strickland's Pizza Paranoid-Epilepsy-Friendly restaurant seen in the trailer is not actually operating. The Doomies' success could lead to more projects like it in the future. Xilam Animation's track record ensures a possible second season should the audience support the show





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Disney+ Mabel And Dipper Horror Animated Series Spirited Away Gravity Falls Tracey Ullman Show Create And Destroy The Doomies Pre-Production Boom Op

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