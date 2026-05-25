Disney+ Positions Ella Enchanted as the Next Big Fantasy Hit Amid a Wave of Reboots

Disney+ is gearing up to launch Ella Enchanted, a series that combines the self‑aware humor of Enchanted with the supernatural school setting popularized by Wednesday, joining a growing lineup of fantasy titles like Percy Jackson and Casper.

Disney+ is rapidly establishing itself as the premier home for fantasy television, and its upcoming series Ella Enchanted serves as a clear illustration of this trend.

The platform’s new project blends the whimsical self‑awareness of the 2007 Disney film Enchanted with the darker, school‑setting intrigue that made Netflix’s Wednesday such a cultural hit. While Enchanted spoofed classic fairy‑tale conventions, Wednesday reimagined the Addams Family legacy by placing Wednesday Addams in a boarding school for supernatural students.

Disney’s Ella Enchanted will follow a similar formula, adapting Gail Carson Levine’s 1997 novel—previously turned into a 2004 film starring Anne Hathaway—into a series that centers on a modern‑day Cinderella‑type heroine cursed with an uncontrollable urge to obey. The curse forces the titular character, Ella, to navigate a magical academy where obedience is both a gift and a peril, allowing the show to explore themes of agency, rebellion, and the subversion of familiar tropes.

The decision to place Ella in a boarding‑school environment is no accident; it mirrors the proven appeal of school‑based supernatural dramas, offering a fertile ground for character development, humor, and the occasional spooky twist. The upcoming series will join a growing roster of fantasy properties already thriving on Disney+.

After the 2025 launch of a Percy Jackson adaptation that finally honoured the beloved book series—thanks to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s rights—viewers have come to expect higher fidelity to source material and richer world‑building from the streamer. Disney’s slate now also includes a forthcoming Casper the Friendly Ghost series, which promises a darker, edgier tone reminiscent of Wednesday’s blend of horror and comedy.

Together, these projects demonstrate Disney’s strategic pivot toward a diversified fantasy portfolio, ranging from light‑hearted musical romance to more mature, genre‑bending narratives. By leveraging both original Disney intellectual property and acquisitions like Miramax’s Ella Enchanted, the company can tap into nostalgic fan bases while simultaneously attracting new audiences looking for fresh takes on classic stories.

Nevertheless, the wave of reboots and adaptations raises an inevitable question: does the market truly need another version of a story that already exists? Critics argue that endless remakes risk fatigue, but Disney contends that each new iteration brings distinct value. The Percy Jackson series corrected the missteps of the earlier films, delivering a more faithful rendition of Rick Riordan’s world.

The Casper series aims to satisfy horror enthusiasts by paying homage to the original spirit of the ghostly protagonist while exploring contemporary themes. Likewise, Ella Enchanted can offer a novel perspective by staying true to Levine’s novel—something the 2007 movie only brushed over—while preserving the charm of the earlier film’s musical elements. Only time will reveal whether these adaptations can stand on their own merits or become merely nostalgic cash‑ins.

For now, Disney+ continues to expand its fantasy universe, promising viewers a mix of familiar enchantment and daring reinvention





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