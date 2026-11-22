Disney Plus and Hulu December 2026 lineup includes Only Murders in London, Percy Jackson Season 3, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid holiday film premieres.

Disney Plus and Hulu are delivering a targeted slate of high-profile releases for December 2026, headlined by the animated film Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway arriving on December 4th. This new holiday addition serves as a central anchor for the month's programming, offering family-friendly entertainment that aligns with the seasonal viewing habits of subscribers across both platforms. The release schedule balances new original content with significant library additions to maintain engagement during the end-of-year period.

Hulu audiences will see the return of the hit series Only Murders in the Building, which transitions to London for its sixth season. The narrative shifts as the main characters travel to investigate the death of fellow true crime podcaster Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey. This move introduces a star-studded British guest cast including David Tennant, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Jodie Whittaker to the unfolding mystery.

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The Disney Plus library receives major upgrades with the debut of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on December 9th. Although the live event occurred the previous month, subscribers can now stream the full broadcast honoring inductees such as Queen Latifah, Billy Idol, Joy Division, New Order, Sade, and the Wu-Tang Clan. The ceremony featured notable performances by Deftones and a surprise appearance by U2.

Hulu continues to expand its horror and drama offerings with strategic additions throughout the month. The platform adds Robert Eggers' atmospheric directorial debut The Witch, which follows a Puritan family in 1630s New England facing supernatural isolation. Additionally, the gangster film The Alto Knights starring Robert De Niro joins the library, offering viewers a look at 1950s mob boss dynamics despite its modest box office performance.

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Disney Plus rounds out its early December lineup with classic holiday and comedy titles arriving on December 1st. The Santa Code franchise receives attention with the addition of The Santa Code 2 and The Santa Code 3: The Escape Clause. The platform also introduces the 1997 film Romy and Michele's High School Reunion and the 1995 movie While You Were Sleeping to its holiday rotation.

Series finales and new episodes keep subscribers engaged as the month progresses. Hulu delivers the season finale of Phony on December 1st and the final episodes of Style Wars on December 9th. Disney Plus features the Season 8 finale of The Kardashians and the Season 2 conclusion of Scrubs on December 10th, providing closure to long-running comedy narratives for fans of both franchises.

Weekly releases maintain a steady flow of new content across both services. Hulu premieres the Family Guy holiday special On the Fort Day of Christmas on December 7th, featuring the Belcher family from Bob's Burgers. Disney Plus adds episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3 and new shorts from Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir and Pokémon the Series to its children's programming block.

The December schedule ensures that viewers have diverse options ranging from true crime thrillers to animated family comedies. The strategic timing of these releases capitalizes on holiday viewership trends while introducing new iterations of beloved franchises. Subscribers can expect a curated mix of global content, including Japanese television series dropping on both platforms on December 21st.

This comprehensive approach by Disney Plus and Hulu solidifies their value proposition during a typically lighter content month. By leveraging exclusive originals alongside strategic library acquisitions, the platforms address varied viewer preferences. The integration of major award show content and franchise continuations ensures that the streaming services remain top-of-mind for audiences seeking entertainment throughout December.

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The detailed weekly breakdown allows subscribers to plan their viewing around specific premieres and finales. From the horror selections on Hulu to the animated specials on Disney Plus, the month offers something for every demographic. The inclusion of international programming and high-profile celebrity appearances adds further depth to the available content library.

As the holiday season reaches its peak, these additions provide timely entertainment that resonates with current cultural moments. The focus on established franchises like Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Only Murders ensures consistent audience interest. Meanwhile, the introduction of new horror titles and award ceremonies caters to niche preferences and general interest alike.

The coordinated rollout across Disney Plus and Hulu demonstrates a clear strategy to maximize subscriber retention during the fourth quarter. By distributing releases evenly across the month, the platforms avoid content droughts and maintain steady engagement levels. This approach benefits viewers who prefer to spread out their viewing rather than binge entire seasons in a single weekend.

Ultimately, December 2026 represents a significant period for streaming entertainment on these two major platforms. The combination of new film debuts, series returns, and live event recordings creates a rich viewing landscape. Subscribers will find ample opportunities to enjoy holiday-themed content alongside serious dramatic series and genre-specific horror offerings.