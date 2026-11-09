Disney Plus and Hulu Weekly Guide: VisionQuest Finale and Rivals Return

Disney Plus and Hulu viewers can watch the VisionQuest series finale on November 10, 2026, and the new Rivals episodes on November 11, alongside top streaming picks.

Disney Plus and Hulu subscribers have a dense schedule of high-profile series premieres and finales this week, spanning November 9 through November 13, 2026. The streaming platforms are delivering a mix of critical darlings and blockbuster event television, with the Marvel -related series VisionQuest reaching its conclusion and the acclaimed drama Rivals returning for its second half.

Leading the charge is VisionQuest, which serves as the final chapter in the WandaVision trilogy and stands as the number one most-watched series on both Disney Plus and Hulu heading into this week. The show delivers a thrilling conclusion to the story of Vision, a powerful android originally created by the superintelligent AI Ultron, as he struggles to reclaim his lost powers and fragmented identity. Viewers can binge seven of the eight total episodes before the definitive series finale drops on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Also read Marvel Studios Teases Ultron Reunion in VisionQuest Finale

The performances by Paul Bettany and James Spader have drawn significant praise, cementing VisionQuest as a must-watch event for superhero fans and sci-fi enthusiasts alike. The series, directed by a team including Vincenzo Natali and Christopher J. Byrne, explores complex themes of memory and autonomy. It is rated TV-14 and fits squarely into the Action, Drama, and Superhero genres, appealing to a broad demographic that has followed the character since the Avengers movies.

VisionQuest Series Finale and Marvel Connection

As the conclusion to a major Disney Plus franchise, VisionQuest carries the weight of years of storytelling and character development. The narrative focuses heavily on the android's quest for self-definition in a world that views him as a weapon or a threat. This emotional core, combined with high-octane visual effects, creates a viewing experience that satisfies both casual fans and long-time devotees of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With only the final episode remaining, the anticipation for Tuesday, November 10, 2026, is palpable across social media and fan communities. The showrunner Terry Matalas has guided the series to this point with a clear vision for resolving the lingering plot threads from previous seasons. This finale promises to answer long-standing questions about Ultron's influence and the nature of consciousness in the Marvel universe.

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Rivals Returns for Second Season Half

Alongside the Marvel finale, the British political drama Rivals is set to premiere the second half of its second season on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The series has already secured a renewal for a third season, indicating strong performance metrics and high audience retention for the streaming platforms. Rivals has earned a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, positioning it as one of the most critically acclaimed new releases of the Fall 2026 slate.

The narrative centers on Tony Baddingham, a ruthless British television mogul portrayed by David Tennant, who finds himself in a bitter feud with Rupert Campbell-Black, played by Alex Hassell. Campbell-Black is a politician who establishes a rival television company specifically designed to undermine Baddingham's empire. This power struggle often draws comparisons to HBO's hit drama Succession, offering sharp dialogue and high-stakes corporate maneuvering.

The return of Rivals on Disney Plus and Hulu provides a stark contrast to the superhero genre, appealing to viewers who prefer character-driven political intrigue. The show's success is built on the chemistry between its leads and the intricate plotting that keeps audiences guessing about alliances and betrayals. The premiere of these new episodes on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, is expected to drive significant traffic to the platform as fans eagerly see how the season unfolds.

The Remarried Empress Breaks Streaming Records

In the realm of international drama, The Remarried Empress continues its dominance after releasing its first four episodes on Disney Plus and Hulu on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The series has rapidly become one of the biggest streaming hits in the world, ranking as one of the platform's most-viewed premieres of all time. It holds a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, celebrated by critics for its exceptional performances and unique entertainment value.

Set in a fictional high-fantasy world, the story follows Empress Navier of the Eastern Empire, who makes the bold decision to divorce her husband and subsequently marry the Emperor of the Western Empire. This complex political and romantic maneuvering captivates audiences who appreciate intricate world-building and strong character arcs. The series blends elements of romance, drama, and fantasy to create a compelling narrative that transcends cultural boundaries.

The unanimous critical acclaim for The Remarried Empress suggests that it will remain a top recommendation for subscribers looking for something distinct from typical Western productions. The show's success highlights the growing popularity of international content on mainstream streaming platforms. Its availability on Disney Plus and Hulu allows a wider audience to access this acclaimed series, further boosting its global footprint.

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All's Fair Season 2 Continues to Draw Viewers

The legal drama All's Fair, created by Ryan Murphy, released its three-part season two premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. Despite receiving a notably low Rotten Tomatoes score of 6% from critics, the series has surged to become the third most-watched show on Disney Plus and Hulu worldwide. This divergence between critical reception and audience interest underscores the show's strong appeal to its target demographic.

The series features a robust ensemble cast led by Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, and Teyana Taylor. It follows an all-female law firm operating in Los Angeles, tackling high-profile legal cases that intersect with personal drama. New episodes are scheduled to release every Wednesday, culminating in the season two finale on December 2, 2026. This consistent weekly release strategy keeps viewers engaged and returning to the platform throughout the month.

The presence of such high-profile actors and the creator's established track record ensure that All's Fair remains a staple in the streaming lineup. The show's popularity suggests that viewers are prioritizing entertainment value and star power over critical consensus. This trend is mirrored by The Lowdown, another critically acclaimed series on the platform.

The Lowdown Offers Perfect Critic Score

For viewers seeking critically lauded storytelling, The Lowdown stands out as one of the best series currently airing on Hulu and Disney Plus. Now well into its second season following a mid-October premiere, the show has achieved a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score for its sophomore effort. The series is praised for its talented ensemble cast, which includes Ethan Hawke, Keith David, Betty Gilpin, Tommy Lee Jones, and Kyle MacLachlan.

The narrative follows Hawke's character, Lee Raybon, a journalist who investigates various avenues of corruption in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This grounded, noir-tinged mystery provides a refreshing change of pace from the superhero and political dramas dominating the rest of the week's offerings. With only two episodes remaining after the new installment on Wednesday, it represents an ideal time for new viewers to start the series.

The combination of critical acclaim and a manageable number of remaining episodes makes The Lowdown a highly accessible binge-watch. Its focus on investigative journalism and local corruption resonates with audiences interested in realistic, character-driven dramas. As the week progresses, these diverse offerings ensure that Disney Plus and Hulu remain essential destinations for entertainment on November 9 through November 13, 2026.