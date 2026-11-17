Bundle subscribers will gain access to Hulu’s live TV channels and premium add-ons in the Disney Plus app.

Bundle subscribers will gain access to Hulu’s live TV channels and premium add-ons in the Disney Plus app. is a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more.

Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO. Disney Plus and Hulu will officially become one app next month. As part of its earnings report released on Tuesday, Disneythat bundle subscribers “will have a fully unified experience” on Disney Plus with access to Hulu’s live TV service and premium streaming add-ons in December.of Hulu’s content, though, including certain shows, live TV channels, and premium add-ons.

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This upcoming merger will change this by folding all of Hulu into Disney Plus, creating “a seamless way to discover and engage” with content across both services, according to Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston. Disney still hasn’t confirmed whether it will shut down the standalone Hulu app. Tech leaders are convinced that Jensen Huang’s exit was a plot against him. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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