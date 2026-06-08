Disney Passes on Ridley Scott's 'Treasure Island,' Hinting 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' May Set Sail

Disney's decision to pass on Ridley Scott's 'Treasure Island' starring Hugh Jackman suggests the studio is prioritizing 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6,' which may finally be moving forward. The move ends years of uncertainty and pits two major pirate franchises against each other.

In a surprising turn of events, Disney has reportedly passed on Ridley Scott 's upcoming adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel ' Treasure Island ,' starring Hugh Jackman as Long John Silver.

According to a recent report from Deadline, the decision was not due to any reluctance to work with the acclaimed director or the talented cast, but because Disney does not want a competing pirate project on its hands. This move strongly suggests that the long-awaited 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' may finally be moving forward, as the studio seems keen to protect its flagship pirate franchise.

For years, fans have been eagerly awaiting official news about the sixth installment of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' series. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has offered sporadic updates, hinting that the project is still alive but providing little concrete details. The vagueness of these updates has caused many to remain skeptical, but Deadline's statement that 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' remains a top priority for Disney is the most promising sign yet.

With Ridley Scott's 'Treasure Island' poised to enter production as soon as a studio is found-now that Disney has passed-the competition in the pirate genre is heating up. Hugh Jackman's casting is particularly intriguing, as he was originally considered for the role of Jack Sparrow before Johnny Depp made it iconic. This adds a layer of 'what if?

' that might make 'Treasure Island' a legitimate threat to Disney's franchise. The implications are clear: if Disney wants to ensure that 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' beats 'Treasure Island' to theaters, they will need to accelerate production. Fans have long called for Johnny Depp's return as Captain Jack Sparrow, alongside the original trilogy cast. While Depp's involvement remains uncertain, the pressure from a rival pirate film could force Disney to make decisions.

Regardless of which film comes first, the competition will likely benefit audiences, as both studios will strive to deliver high-quality adventure. Ridley Scott's take on 'Treasure Island' promises to be a fresh, star-driven epic, while 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' will need to recapture the magic of the early films. Either way, pirate fans have reason to be excited about what's on the horizon





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