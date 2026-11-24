Disney has ordered a new Aquamarine television series that follows a teen who gains magical powers. The show will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+.

Disney has ordered a new television series based on Aquamarine, the 2001 novel and 2006 feature film. The project marks the 20th anniversary of the movie's theatrical release, and it will air on Disney Channel and stream on Disney+.

The original film was released by 20th Century Fox, a studio now owned by Disney and renamed 20th Century Studios. It starred Emma Roberts and JoJo as Claire Brown and Hailey Rogers, two friends who come across a mermaid and help her find true love.

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New Aquamarine Series Follows Coral and Her Magical Powers

The new series centers on Coral, a teenager in a new seaside town who gains magical powers. Kenzi Richardson plays Coral in the adaptation, which is designed to continue the franchise for a new audience.

Coral is trying to discover what really led to her mother's disappearance. Along the way, she learns the shocking truth that her mother is actually a mermaid, along with other secrets that could prove ominous.

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Briella Guiza plays Mia, Theodore Dalton plays August, and Annika Reese plays Paige. Their roles place them alongside Coral as the story unfolds in the seaside setting.

Original Film Stars Return as Executive Producers

Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman are returning to the franchise as Claire and Raymond, the characters they played in the 2006 movie. Both are also serving as executive producers on the series.

They are joined by original film director Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, who will direct the pilot episode, along with producer Susan Cartsonis and Melissa Carter. Sarah Watson wrote the script for the pilot.

The series builds on a wish plot from the film. In the movie, the mermaid reveals that she can fulfill a wish made by Claire and Hailey, and Hailey wanted to prevent her and her mother from moving to another country.

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Disney Kids and Family Vision for the New Series

Disney Kids and Family President Ayo Davis says the company is excited to bring humor, heart and a sense of wonder to a new generation of viewers. The statement positions the series as a fresh entry for families.

Davis said the upcoming series will continue to focus on the themes found in the original film, including the power of friendship, self-discovery and believing in yourself. These themes connect the new show directly to the story that audiences first saw in 2006.

The initial announcement did not provide a premiere date or additional production details. Further information about the series is expected as it becomes available.