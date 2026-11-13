Disney On Ice skates into Houston bringing over 50 of our favorite Disney characters

Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or introducing the next generation to these favorite characters, there’s something for everyone in this magical production.

Get ready for a little magic on the ice!

‘Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars’ is skating into Houston with over 50 beloved Disney characters, incredible figure skating, high-flying acrobatics and plenty of favorite songs and stories. The production features the most Disney characters in one show, bringing together classic favorites and newer stars.

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Audiences can see Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Elsa and Anna from Frozen 2, Moana, Mirabel from Encanto, Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, Asha from Wish, and Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, along with many more. Beyond the characters, ‘Magic in the Stars’ features impressive figure skating, unexpected stunts, elaborate costumes, innovative lighting, special effects and eye-catching set designs.

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Whether you’re a longtime Disney fan or introducing the next generation to these favorite characters, there’s something for everyone in this magical production. Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars When: November 12–15, 2026 Where: Reliant Stadium - Friday, November 13: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. - Saturday, November 14: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. - Sunday, November 15: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit DisneyOnIce.com . Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a special preview