Disney Movies Ranked: Aladdin, Pirates of the Caribbean, and More

Collider ranks classic Disney movies including Aladdin, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Little Mermaid, and Snow White, praising their writing, characters, and songs.

Disney movies remain a cornerstone of global entertainment, and a recent Collider ranking spotlights several of the studio's most beloved animated and live-action films. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 by brothers Walt and Roy O. Disney to create their own run of animated shorts. Today the company has grown into what the source describes as perhaps the largest media conglomerate in the world, having absorbed Lucasfilm, Marvel, and 20th Century Fox.

The ranking covers entries numbered 10 through 7, including Aladdin from 1992, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl from 2003, The Little Mermaid from 1989, and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs from 1937. Each film is praised for strong writing, iconic characters, catchy songs, and the sense of fun and classic 'Disney Magic' that ties them together.

Also read Sam Claflin Open to Pirates of the Caribbean Return Alongside Johnny Depp

Disney Movies Still Delight Old and New Viewers

Disney movies continue to delight new and old viewers, according to the ranking, regardless of when they first released. The article credits strong writing, iconic characters, catchy songs, and a classic 'Disney Magic' for keeping these films relevant. The source also notes that recent years have seen Disney eclipsed by studios such as DreamWorks and Sony when it comes to creativity and effort.

Disney still puts effort into its animated movies even as the company has expanded into live-action films and theme parks. The ranking argues that there is no denying Disney has created some of the most well-known and beloved movies of all time.

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Aladdin and Pirates of the Caribbean Stand Out

Aladdin, ranked number 10, follows a street rat living in the city of Agrabah with his monkey Abu, who longs for a life of wealth and luxury. After he is arrested following a chance meeting with the rebellious Princess Jasmine, the Royal Vizier Jafar recruits him to enter the Cave of Wonders and retrieve a magic lamp.

Inside the cave, Aladdin discovers a genie voiced by Robin Williams, who is bound to grant three wishes to whoever holds the lamp. Aladdin plans to use those wishes to become a prince and woo Jasmine. The ranking says Williams' performance is so iconic that it changed how animated films handle celebrity voice actors.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, ranked number 9, begins with Elizabeth Turner helping to rescue a young boy named William Turner from a shipwreck while sailing from England to Port Royal. She takes his golden medallion so he would not be mistaken for a pirate. Years later, Elizabeth is kidnapped by the dreaded pirate ship The Black Pearl and learns that the medallion is the key to freeing its crew from their curse of undeath.

To save her, William Turner recruits Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp, an eccentric pirate with a history with the Pearl and its captain, Hector Barbossa, played by Geoffrey Rush. The ranking calls the film the most successful live-action adaptation of Disney's theme park rides, and says it spawned an entire franchise of swashbuckling adventure stories. It also praises the fast-paced sword fights, high-seas action, and storytelling that weaves mythology and real history.

The Little Mermaid and Snow White Story Setups

The Little Mermaid, ranked number 8, is described as the movie that kick-started Disney's Renaissance, an era in which Disney became the undisputed king of pop culture. Ariel, voiced by Jodi Benson, is the youngest daughter of the Sea King Triton, voiced by Kenneth Mars. Her fascination with the surface world frustrates her father, and she regularly goes looking for human artifacts.

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One night, Ariel rescues Prince Eric, played by Christopher Daniel Barnes, after his ship is caught in a storm, and she falls deeply in love with him. The sea witch Ursula, voiced by Pat Carroll, plans to use Ariel's emotional vulnerability in her scheme to usurp control of the sea from Triton. The ranking credits Alan Menken and Howard Ashman for the film's Broadway-style musical numbers.

The ranking also praises the romance between Ariel and Eric, which benefits from the film giving the couple time to develop. Triton is described as a solid father whose arc involves letting his daughter live her own life. Ursula is called deliciously evil thanks to her showmanship and Carroll's bombastic voice.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Opening Premise

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, ranked number 7 and released in 1937, opens with an evil queen, played by Lucille La Verne, learning that her stepdaughter Snow White, voiced by Adriana Caselotti, is more beautiful than she is. The queen tasks her huntsman, played by Stuart Buchanan, with killing the princess.

The huntsman cannot bring himself to carry out the order and instead tells Snow White to run into the woods and never return. The source excerpt ends at this point, so the ranking's full commentary on the 1937 film is not included here. Readers seeking the rest of the list can refer to the complete Collider ranking.