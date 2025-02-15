Disney Lorcana's Archazia's Island Unveils Dual-Ink Cards, Lore Cards, and Aristocats Characters

Ravensburger reveals exciting details about the upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Archazia’s Island, introducing Dual-Ink cards with unique gameplay mechanics, Lore cards that unlock a narrative experience, and beloved characters from The Aristocats.

Ravensburger has revealed exciting details about its upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Archazia’s Island, introducing new card types and fan-favorite characters. The set will feature Dual-Ink cards, offering unique gameplay mechanics, and Lore cards that unlock a narrative experience. Adding to the anticipation, Archazia’s Island will introduce beloved characters from The Aristocats, including Thomas O’Malley, Duchess, and Scat Cat.

Dual-Ink cards are a groundbreaking addition to Lorcana, showcasing two ink colors that correspond to the six magical ink types. This innovative mechanic allows for cards with effects never seen before, combining the strengths of two inks. However, to utilize Dual-Ink cards, players must ensure their decks align with the colors represented on the cards. The preview showcases intriguing combinations like Pascal (Yellow Purple), Calhoun (Yellow Red), and Lady Kluck (Blue Grey), promising exciting strategic possibilities.Complementing the Dual-Ink cards are Lore cards, expanding the narrative experience within each booster pack. These cards feature story text on their reverse side, contributing to a larger overarching story when all 20 lore cards are collected. Players can unravel the mysteries of Archazia’s Island and even complete art pieces by piecing together the complete story.Archazia’s Island promises an immersive and engaging experience for Lorcana players. The set launches with two single-player Starter Decks featuring Amethyst/Steel – Jafar & Iago and Ruby/Sapphire – Belle & Beast, along with Booster Packs, an Illumineer’s Trove, a Lilo Gift Box, Playmats, Deck Boxes, and Card Sleeves. The set will be available at local game stores, select retail locations at Walt Disney Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Pair on March 7th, followed by a wider release at mass retail stores and online retailers on March 21st





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DISNEY LORCANA ARCHAZIA's ISLAND DUAL-INK CARDS LORE CARDS THE ARISTOCATS COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME RAVENBURGER TABLETOP GAMES

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ravensburger Unveils New Details for Disney Lorcana Set 7: Archazia's IslandRavensburger has revealed exciting new details about Disney Lorcana Set 7: Archazia's Island, set to launch on March 7, 2025. The set introduces new allies, including Disney's Bolt, and features Disney Lorcana's first original character, Archazia. Two starter decks are also planned, one featuring Beauty and the Beast and another with Jafar and Iago from Aladdin. Set 8, Reign of Jafar, will follow in June 2025, with Jafar taking control of Archazia's Island. Set 9, Fabled, is expected in Q3 2025, featuring Disney throwbacks like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Read more »

Disney Lorcana Reveals New Sets and Original Character at London Toy FairDisney Lorcana continues its success with exciting reveals at London Toy Fair, showcasing upcoming sets including Archazia’s Island, Reign of Jafar, and Fabled. Archazia’s Island introduces a brand new original character and characters from popular Disney films like Bolt, Lady and the Tramp, Alice in Wonderland, and Encanto. Reign of Jafar sees Jafar taking control of Archazia’s Island, creating a formidable threat for the game's universe. Fabled, slated for release in quarter 3 of 2025, features Mickey and Minnie and hints at the inclusion of classic Disney characters.

Read more »

Disney Lorcana TCG: Gateway Board Game Is Only $6Comic Book Movies, News, & Digital Comic Books

Read more »

Disney invites 4 Black creators to the Disney House at Sundance Film FestivalThe Disney House welcomed attendees to preview upcoming Disney programming and escape the cold weather

Read more »

Wall of ice the size of Rhode Island heading toward penguin-packed island off AntarcticaThe world’s biggest iceberg — a 130-foot (40-meter) tall wall of ice the size of Rhode Island — that had shaken loose of its mooring is lumbering toward a remote island off Antarctica that’s home to millions of penguins and seals.

Read more »

Disney tops quarterly profit estimates, but starts to lose Disney+ streaming subscribersWhitten is a social media writer for CNBC.

Read more »