Disney Lorcana: Archazia's Island Unveils Dual-Ink Cards, Lore Cards, and The Aristocats!

Ravensburger reveals exciting details about the upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Archazia's Island, introducing innovative Dual-Ink cards, Lore cards, and the debut of beloved characters from The Aristocats.

Ravensburger has revealed exciting details about their upcoming Disney Lorcana set, Archazia’s Island. This new set introduces two innovative card types: Dual-Ink cards and Lore cards, adding fresh layers of strategy and storytelling to the game. The Aristocats , beloved for their charming characters and musical adventures, are joining the Lorcana universe with fan favorites like Thomas O’Malley, Duchess, and Scat Cat making their debut.

Dual-Ink cards, featuring two ink colors, blur the lines between typical card effects, offering unique synergies and strategic possibilities. Players will encounter intriguing combinations like Pascal (Yellow Purple), Calhoun (Yellow Red), and Lady Kluck (Blue Grey), each bringing their own distinct flavor to the gameplay.Adding to the immersion, every Booster pack will include a Lore card, featuring story text on the reverse side. Collect all 20 Lore cards to unravel the complete narrative of Archazia’s Island and even assemble a unique artwork experience. Archazia’s Island promises a captivating journey, with the Illumineers encountering the enigmatic Illumineer, Archazia, on her mysterious island fortress. Players can test their skills on various obstacles, learn the art of dual inkcasting, and explore the depths of this intriguing world.The set will launch with two single-player Starter Decks, Amethyst/Steel – Jafar & Iago and Ruby/Sapphire – Belle & Beast, along with Booster Packs, an Illumineer’s Trove, a Lilo Gift Box, Playmats, Deck Boxes, and Card Sleeves. Archazia’s Island will be available at local game stores and select retail locations at Walt Disney Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Pair on March 7th. A wider release at mass retail stores and online retailers will follow on March 21st.





