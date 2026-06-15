The Walt Disney Company EMEA has launched a short-film titled 'The Magic of Movies: Jessie Saves the Day' as part of a philanthropic campaign.

Disney Launches New ‘Toy Story’ Short ‘Jessie Saves the Day’ to Promote Philanthropic Initiative ‘The Magic of Movies’ Disney Launches New ‘Toy Story’ Short ‘Jessie Saves the Day’ to Promote Philanthropic Initiative ‘The Magic of Movies’Company EMEA has launched a new short-film titled “The Magic of Movies: Jessie Saves the Day” as part of a philanthropic campaign supporting local hospitals.

Featuring some familiar faces, the short features a nervous young girl about to undergo an X-ray on her foot, clutching her Mr. Potato Head and Jessie toys in the waiting room. As Buzz Lightyear utters “Mission: this kid needs our help!

” the toys spring into action to take some X-rays of their own and place the images where the little girl can spot them, giving her some comfort and showing her there’s nothing to fear before she undergoes the procedure herself. Michael Giacchino Officially Boards Brad Bird’s ‘Ray Gunn’ With Score Recorded at Abbey Road Studios The short is part of a promotional campaign titled “The Magic of Movies” which sees Disney sprinkle a little fairy dust into the lives of seriously-ill children who need it most.

Fans who visit the Disney EMEA website will also get a chance to nominate a hospital for the chance to receive some Disney magic.

“For generations, audiences have connected with Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the ‘Toy Story’ gang because of the friendship, loyalty and sense of belonging at the heart of their stories,” said Lee Jury, marketing SVP for The Walt Disney Company EMEA. “As excitement builds for ‘Toy Story 5. ’ we’re proud to use the power of these much-loved characters to help bring comfort and joy to children who need it most.

Through initiatives like Movie Moments, we’re delighted to share a little Disney magic with even more families across EMEA. ” Disney’s Movie Moments program collaborates with charities to bring its latest releases and iconic films into hospitals to give them a few hours of escapism as well as providing mobile movie theatres and Disney+ subscriptions. Gayle King Says Oprah Refused to Shut Down Rumors They Were ‘Secretly Gay’ On Air: ‘It Used to Really Bother Me’





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