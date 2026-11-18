Disney Store releases a 4,000-piece limited edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set for Life Day 2026, priced at $400, featuring dual hilts and a video-playing presentation box.

Disney Store has officially released the exclusive Limited Edition Ezra Bridger Legacy Lightsaber Set to commemorate Life Day 2026. This premium collectible is strictly limited to 4,000 pieces worldwide and is priced at $400. The release is currently available for immediate purchase through the official Disney Store channel.

The set features two highly detailed replicas of Ezra Bridger's lightsaber hilts from Star Wars Rebels. The first replica represents the original weapon famously destroyed by Darth Vader on the planet Malachor. This specific hilt illuminates with a green glow when connected to a compatible blade.

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The second replica showcases the design Ezra constructed after losing his initial weapon. This hilt emits a blue light upon activation. Both replicas are engineered with internal sound effects to enhance the immersive experience for owners. Buyers must purchase compatible Legacy Lightsaber blades separately to complete the visual and audio presentation.

A key highlight of this release is the illustrated Star Wars presentation box. The container functions as an interactive display piece rather than simple packaging. It automatically plays a video compilation of scenes from Ezra's adventures when activated.

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The video content highlights Ezra's relationships with fellow Rebels including Kanan, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper. Footage covers his transformation from a street-smart child into a valued member of the Rebellion. This multimedia feature adds significant value for fans preserving the narrative context of the character.

Disney Store enforced strict production caps to maintain the item's status as a premium collector's item. The scarcity is intended to appeal to serious collectors who follow the narrative arc of the Lothal orphan. The low total inventory of 4,000 units ensures the set remains a rare acquisition for the market.

The $400 price point reflects the complexity of the dual-hilt design and electronic components in the box. Fans looking to acquire the item must act quickly due to the limited availability. The availability window coincides directly with the Life Day 2026 celebration period.

This release marks a significant addition to the Star Wars collectibles market for the 2026 holiday season. It joins other Life Day offerings such as the R2-D2 Droid Factory figure. The strategy bundles thematic merchandise with specific holiday promotions to drive engagement.

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The focus on Ezra Bridger specifically targets the adult collector demographic. These consumers seek high-fidelity replicas that capture specific moments in a character's timeline. The set appeals to those who grew up with or discovered the Rebels series.

Future availability is unlikely due to the one-time production run of 4,000 units. Secondary market prices may rise significantly once initial inventory is depleted. Collectors are advised to purchase directly from Disney Store to ensure authenticity and avoid inflated reseller costs.