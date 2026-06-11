Disney Launches Blockbuster Summer Toy Line Featuring Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian and More

Disney's Blockbuster Summer campaign rolls out a new wave of action figures, playsets and collectibles tied to upcoming releases such as Toy Story 5, The Mandalorian, Moana and Spider‑Man, offering animated figures, interactive toys and building sets for fans of all ages.

Disney is turning its summer into a blockbuster celebration by launching a wave of new toys and collectibles tied to the studio's biggest upcoming releases.

The campaign, called Blockbuster Summer, features titles such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, Pixar's Toy Story 5, a live‑action adaptation of Moana and the upcoming Spider‑Man: Brand New Day. Disney Consumer Products is partnering with global brands to roll out collections that span action figures, playsets and plush toys, starting with merchandise inspired by The Mandalorian and the beloved Toy Story franchise.

The new line is designed to bring the magic of the movies to living rooms and playrooms around the world, giving fans the chance to relive favorite scenes and create new adventures. Among the highlights are several 16‑inch Ultimate Action figures that combine classic toy play with advanced animation features.

The Ultimate Action Woody figure offers two distinct modes: a traditional toy mode that plays iconic movie lines when a string is pulled, and an Alive Mode activated by clapping hands or pressing a belt‑buckle button. In Alive Mode Woody's face animates, his head moves, and he can engage in a conversation with a nearby Ultimate Action Buzz Lightyear figure that is also in Alive Mode.

The Buzz Lightyear figure works on the same principle, using a chest‑plate button to trigger animated expressions, head movements, pop‑up wings with light effects and spoken phrases. Both figures are sold separately and are posable for display or active play. The collection also includes a range of smaller, highly articulated toys for younger fans.

A 7‑inch Playscale line offers articulated joints and true‑to‑film designs for characters such as Woody, Buzz, Jessie and other fan favorites, allowing children to recreate movie moments or invent new stories. A larger Critter Talk Jessie figure features more than thirty‑five recorded phrases and a companion Jimmy Dean the pig figure that interacts with Jessie when placed nearby.

For imaginative role‑play, Imaginext presents a Pizza Planet delivery truck equipped with a 3‑inch Buzz Lightyear figure, an Alien figure and a red power pad that launches pizza projectiles. The line is rounded out by a remote‑controlled Bullseye horse that can move in four directions, make horse sounds and even perform a dance, as well as a LEGO Blaze's Horse Ranch building set that lets kids construct a western scene for Woody and Jessie.

All items are subject to availability and are intended to capture the spirit of Disney and Pixar's storytelling for the summer season





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Disney Toy Story 5 Action Figures Children's Toys Blockbuster Summer

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