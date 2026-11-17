Disney Imagineering Labs releases Secrets of the Spire, an augmented reality game in Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge that replaces the discontinued Play Disney Parks experiences with new interactive storytelling tools.

Disney Imagineering Labs has launched a new mobile application that introduces augmented reality experiences directly into Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The initial release features a game titled Secrets of the Spire, which invites guests to explore Black Spire Outpost using their smartphones to uncover hidden digital elements within the physical theme park environment.

Launch of Imagining Labs and AR Gameplay

Disney Imagineering Labs released the Secrets of the Spire game on iOS as the first in-development experience within the new application. The app serves as a platform for testing innovative digital interactions, allowing users to engage with the Star Wars universe through augmented reality technology. Upon launching the application, players receive instructions from the character Leia Organa, who tasks them with locating encrypted data valuable to both the Rebellion and the Empire hidden throughout the land.

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The gameplay mechanics transform the smartphone into a navigational tool that alerts users as they approach specific targets within the park. Guests must scan droids and antennas, with the app providing visual and audio cues that intensify as the player gets closer to the objective. This radar-style interface guides users through crowded areas, helping them identify scanning spots while navigating around other park guests and strollers.

Discontinuation of Play Disney Parks App

Walt Disney Co. previously discontinued the Play Disney Parks application earlier this year, which led to the removal of the Star Wars: Datapad feature from the service. The Datapad had allowed visitors to participate in hacking and scanning games throughout the Galaxy's Edge land, but critics noted it suffered from diminishing returns due to a lack of regular content updates.

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Asa Kalama, a creative executive with Imagineering, clarified that the removal of the Play Disney Parks app does not signal an end to digital games in the parks. Instead, Imagineering is pivoting its strategy to focus on new formats for storytelling and guest interaction that leverage more advanced technology. The company remains deeply committed to creating immersive environments where guests can actively participate in the narrative worlds Disney constructs.

Technical Innovations and Storytelling Goals

Secrets of the Spire utilizes augmented reality to overlay digital information onto the physical world, requiring users to wave their phones to reveal hidden objects like droids. Once a target is identified, players must complete a movement-based challenge similar to a rhythm game, dodging red symbols while collecting white ones to hack the system.

Asa Kalama emphasized that the primary goal is to keep guests engaged with the real-world architecture rather than staring at a screen. The use of augmented reality technology ensures that the smartphone acts as a lens that highlights the existing permanent structures of the land. This approach aims to enhance the perception of the physical environment by connecting digital interactions directly to the detailed set design built in 2019.

Future Development and Feedback Goals

Disney Imagineering Labs treats the experiences in the new app as works in progress rather than final polished products. The division is actively seeking feedback on various interaction types and how new games might integrate with developing technologies such as wearable devices.

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Asa Kalama noted that augmented reality technology is significantly more stable and mature now than it was during the initial development of Galaxy's Edge nearly a decade ago. This technological advancement allows Imagineering to explore new storytelling possibilities that were not previously feasible, providing guests with tools to become part of the story in more meaningful and interactive ways.