Disney+, Hulu's promotion is back, offering service for $4.99 per month for one year.

Disney+ and Hulu are bringing back one of their biggest streaming deals of the year, just in time for Black Friday. Starting Nov. 24, eligible new and returning subscribers can sign up for the Disney+, Hulu Bundle for just $4.99 per month for 12 months.

The limited-time offer is available through Monday, Nov. 30, atlike "Home Alone" and "The Santa Clause" in the "Happy Holidays" collection. Subscribers can also catch up on series including "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," Marvel Television's "VisionQuest" and "The Remarried Empress.

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" Plus, there's more to look forward to, including the third season of "Percy Jackson and the Olympians," with new episodes streaming Fridays, as well as the sixth season of "Only Murders in the Building," premiering Dec. 8. Sports fans can also tune into Super Bowl LXI and "Star Wars Funday Football" live on Disney+ on Feb. 14, 2027.