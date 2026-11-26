Disney pays tribute to late actress Daveigh Chase in the credits of the new animated short Lilo & Scratch, confirming her role in the franchise's latest story.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially included a tribute to the late actress Daveigh Chase in the closing credits of its new animated short, Lilo & Scratch. The acknowledgment appears specifically during the special thanks section of the film, recognizing the hard work of the entire studio staff. This emotional addition serves as a formal memorial to the voice actress who brought the character of Lilo to life in previous iterations of the franchise.

Tribute Details and Production Credits

The screen displays a family picture featuring Lilo, Stitch, and Scratch before showing the text In Loving Memory of Daveigh Chase. Earlier in June this year, reports emerged regarding Chase's passing, with her boyfriend Roy Hernandez initially citing meningitis and a blood infection as the cause. However, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later determined the official cause to be AIDS, also known as Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome. The short film is directed by Malcon Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn, who also wrote the screenplay. The voice cast includes Maia Kealoha, Alina Brace, Piotr Michael, Chris Sanders, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Malcon Pierce, Clio Chiang, Amy McBeth, and Fabienne Rawley, with Nathan Kurtis serving as the producer.

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Plot Summary and Character Dynamics

Lilo & Scratch tells the story of Stitch taking care of a mischievous cat named Scratch, who has recently joined their ohana on the island of Kauai. Lilo leaves Stitch in charge of the cat while she goes out to run errands. When Scratch attempts to attack Lilo's fish friend named Pudge, Stitch intervenes to stop him. Lilo subsequently scolds Stitch for being the troublemaker in this situation. With Lilo absent, Stitch is left alone with Scratch, which allows the cat's true alien-like nature to unravel. The film explores the similarities between the two characters as they navigate their new family dynamic without Lilo present.

Franchise Legacy and Future Projects

Disney continues to expand the Lilo & Stitch universe with new content while honoring its past contributors. The upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film is in development, marking another live-action adventure for the beloved alien and his human friend. Meanwhile, the animated short Lilo & Scratch has recently dropped a new video where Stitch learns an important family lesson. This release follows the mixed reception of the 2025 live-action adaptation, which had its share of issues upon release. The franchise continues to ignite fresh interest among fans through these various media formats.

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Industry Context and Box Office Trends

The entertainment industry continues to see significant activity across multiple franchises. The Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping maintains strong performance at the box office as it closes out its run. Marvel has also released a new TV spot for Avengers: Doomsday, which features Doctor Doom and Magneto taking center stage. This spot contains more reveals than the recent final trailer. Additionally, Netflix faces legal challenges as a popular star confronts a civil lawsuit regarding allegations of physical attack and online defamation. These diverse stories highlight the ongoing evolution of the media landscape.

Production Team and Creative Vision

The creative team behind Lilo & Scratch brings extensive experience to the project. Directors Malcon Pierce and Fawn Veerasunthorn collaborate closely on both writing and directing duties. The ensemble cast delivers the voices for the characters in this short film. The production aims to capture the essence of the ohana concept while introducing new elements to the story. The tribute to Daveigh Chase underscores the lasting impact of her performance on the franchise. Fans and critics alike continue to engage with the Lilo & Stitch brand across various platforms.