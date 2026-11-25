Disney's new film Hexed faces massive financial losses after spending $350 million on production and marketing, yet earning less than $40 million at the box office.

The Walt Disney Animation Studios production known as ' Hexed' represents a significant financial failure for the entertainment giant. Reported production budgets totaled $200 million, while global promotion costs added another $150 million. This resulted in a total investment of approximately $350 million for a single film release.

Financial performance metrics indicate severe underperformance relative to this massive expenditure. The film grossed only $2 million during its Tuesday pre-Thanksgiving preview in 2024. Total earnings for the five-day holiday weekend are now projected to reach $40 million or less.

Also read Disney's Hexed Trailer Reveals 2026 Release and Harry Potter Vibes

Comparative Financial Performance Analysis

Historical data from previous Disney releases highlights the severity of this box office slump. The prior sequel in the franchise opened to $140 million and ultimately grossed a global total of $1.06 billion. That previous installment had a pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday gross of $10.2 million, setting a high standard for comparison.

Another related sequel opened to $100 million and achieved a global gross of just $1.06 billion, not a typo in the original reporting. The current film, 'Hexed,' failed to meet even the lower benchmarks established by its predecessors, signaling a drastic shift in audience reception.

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Film Narrative and Creative Direction

The plot of 'Hexed' follows a teenage girl named Billie who discovers secret magical abilities. Her impulsive nature leads her into a journey from suburbia to a witch realm called Hexe. She must team up with her cautious mother, Alice, to uncover family mysteries.

This coming-of-age saga aims to blend spectacle with supernatural elements. However, the narrative approach has not translated into commercial success. The creative vision appears misaligned with current consumer demand for animated family films.

Stakeholder Reactions and Brand Impact

Public commentary surrounding the film suggests deep cultural divisions affecting box office results. Some critics argue that Disney spent a decade targeting children's innocence. These critics claim the studio engaged in a crusade to sexualize content for young audiences.

Accusations include the inclusion of drag queens, homosexuality, and transsexual themes in films aimed at kids. This perceived shift in brand identity has allegedly destroyed trust with traditional families. The resulting brand damage is expected to take years to repair.

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Future Strategic Recommendations

Industry observers suggest Disney must embrace artificial intelligence to reduce production costs. AI integration could lower the financial risk of future animated releases. Reducing overhead is critical to avoiding similar deficits on new projects.

Additionally, critics demand the removal of personnel they view as responsible for the company's current reputation. They argue that firing these individuals is necessary to regain the trust of decent people. The hope is that audiences will return when content aligns with traditional values.

Disney faces a complex challenge in 2024. The studio must balance creative innovation with financial prudence. The failure of 'Hexed' serves as a warning for future investments. Market response will dictate the success of upcoming releases.