Disney has officially ordered a live-action Aquamarine series for Disney Channel and Disney+. Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman return as executive producers and stars for the new show.

Disney has officially greenlit a new live-action television series based on the 2006 cult classic film Aquamarine, with plans to air the show on both Disney Channel and Disney+. The company confirmed that the adaptation will bring back original stars Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman to reprise their roles as Claire and Raymond Brown while also stepping into positions as executive producers. This marks a significant expansion of the franchise that has maintained a dedicated fanbase for nearly two decades.

Core Cast and Character Details

The newly announced series will feature a fresh ensemble cast led by Kenzi Richardson, Briella Guiza, Theodore Dalton, and Annika Reese. These actors will take on primary roles in the narrative that expands upon the original story set in the fictional seaside town of Baybridge, Florida. Roberts and McDorman remain attached to the project not only as returning characters but also as key creative forces behind the scenes. Their involvement signals a strong commitment to maintaining the tone and spirit of the original feature film.

Also read ‘Aquamarine’ TV Series Greenlit at Disney+, Disney Channel

Plot Synopsis and Story Arc

The official synopsis reveals that the new series will follow a teenager named Coral who moves to a dreamy seaside town and begins investigating the truth behind her mother's disappearance. As she digs deeper, Coral discovers that her mother is a mermaid, which awakens magical powers within herself just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface. This plot point shifts the focus from the original friends Claire and Hailey to a new protagonist while keeping the magical realism elements that defined the source material.

Origins of the Original 2006 Film

The original Aquamarine movie followed two friends, Claire and Hailey, who were enjoying a summer vacation in the small beach town of Baybridge, Florida. During their stay, the pair discovered a mermaid named Aquamarine who had washed up on the shore. The mermaid explained that she would grant them a wish if they could help her prove to her father that true love exists. This premise drove the narrative of the film directed by Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Legacy and Production History

The 2006 feature starred Emma Roberts in her film debut alongside Joanna Levesque, also known as JoJo, as well as Sara Paxton, Jake McDorman, Arielle Kebbel, and Claudia Karvan. The movie was directed by Elizabeth Allen and became a cult favorite later in its life, particularly resonating with Generation Z audiences. The film's enduring popularity and status as a seasonal comfort watch have likely influenced Disney's decision to adapt the property for modern streaming and linear television audiences.

Future Plans and Release Context

While specific release dates have not been mentioned in the initial announcement, the project represents a major investment in licensed properties with strong nostalgic value. The involvement of original cast members as executive producers suggests that the creators aim to honor the legacy of the film while updating the narrative for contemporary viewers. Fans can expect further details about the production timeline and casting specifics as the series moves forward through pre-production stages at Disney.