LAA Music sues The Walt Disney Co. for allegedly using three copyrighted songs across seven social media posts without licenses, citing Disney's own IP policies.

The Walt Disney Co. is confronting a fresh legal challenge regarding its social media practices, with a new lawsuit alleging the entertainment giant used copyrighted music without proper authorization. The complaint, filed by Zac Hiller and his company LAA Music, claims that Disney illegally utilized three specific publishing company songs across seven different social media videos. The legal filing asserts that the Hollywood giant never requested a license and never paid any monetary compensation for the use of these tracks.

The plaintiff argues that Disney should have known better, given the company century-long emphasis on intellectual property rights. Hiller attorneys state that Disney has historically taught the world that anyone using another creation must ask permission and pay for it. The lawsuit contends that while Disney enforces this rule strictly against others, it is attempting to exempt itself from the same standards in this instance.

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The complaint details that the infringing posts reached audiences numbering in the millions. One specific promotion for Hulu is cited in the filing, noting it garnered 481,700 likes and 17,500 shares before being taken down. The legal team argues that removing the videos after complaints were made does not undo the infringement or negate the commercial benefit Disney received from the unlicensed content.

This case highlights a growing conflict between brands and music rights holders over social media usage. While dozens of lawsuits have been filed against retailers like Kroger, Crumbl Cookies, and DSW, this complaint uniquely targets a company deeply entrenched in the creative industry. Hiller, an NFL agent and founder of Loyalty Above All, represents a different class of plaintiff compared to major music corporations.

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Hiller agency counts prominent athletes such as James Cook, J.K. Dobbins, and Shemar Stewart among its clients. The filing specifies that the disputed songs include Take it Off Lights Off Beat, New Opp beat, and Gang Gang. The lawsuit attributes the use of these tracks across various Disney divisions: ESPN, Hulu, FX, and Disney Parks. The plaintiff argues that Disney cannot hide behind platform policies, noting that earlier cases have rejected such defenses.

The legal action underscores the complex distinction between personal and commercial music licensing on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. While users can access libraries of licensed songs for personal posts, businesses must secure synchronization licenses or use limited commercial libraries. The lawsuit suggests that many brands and their social media teams have overlooked this critical distinction, leading to widespread infringement claims.

Hiller attorneys characterize the alleged infringement as a business decision rather than an oversight. They argue that Disney employs staff dedicated to clearing music and negotiates synchronization licenses daily. The complaint concludes that Disney chose to use the music for promotional benefit and leave the rights holder to chase payment, setting a contentious precedent for corporate social media responsibility.