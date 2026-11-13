Disney Faces High Bar With Hexed Release Following Billion-Dollar Thanksgiving Hits

Disney prepares for the animated film Hexed release, contrasting its original story against the billion-dollar box office success of Zootopia 2 and Moana 2.

Disney is approaching the upcoming holiday season with a new animated feature titled Hexed, joining a lineup that typically includes major theatrical releases for Thanksgiving and Christmas in the United States. This strategic window positions the studio to follow the anticipated arrival of Avengers: Doomsday, but Hexed arrives first to capture the early winter audience demographic.

Hexed Cast and Studio Expectations

The animated feature Hexed centers on a young girl who discovers she possesses magical powers, marking a departure from the established franchises that have recently dominated Disney's portfolio. The studio has assembled a star-studded voice cast that includes Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Walton Goggins, Tracey Ullman, Henry Winkler, and Dan Stevens to drive interest.

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Disney has high hopes that Hexed will become the next big animated hit for the studio, leveraging the star power of its lead actors to attract broad audiences. These expectations are not merely optimistic but are grounded in the studio's recent track record, which has seen unprecedented success with its holiday season releases.

Previous Thanksgiving Blockbusters

Disney's previous two Thanksgiving releases, Moana 2 and Zootopia 2, both grossed well over $1 billion at the worldwide box office, setting a remarkably high bar for Hexed. Moana 2, originally developed for Disney+ before shifting to a theatrical release, earned a final total of over $1.059 billion with a budget of $150 million.

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The success of Moana 2 was bolstered by the 2016 predecessor, which earned Academy Award nominations, $687 million in revenue, and a 95% Rotten Tomatoes score. Moana 2 maintained strong theatrical presence, remaining in cinemas well into the new year following its 2024 debut.

Zootopia 2 followed closely, releasing during the Thanksgiving week of the subsequent year to capitalize on school and work breaks. The original Zootopia film had already defied expectations by grossing $1.026 billion, a rare feat for a non-sequel. Zootopia 2 exceeded its predecessor, taking in $1.87 billion globally, also with a $150 million budget.

Challenges for Original Content

Reaching the $1 billion mark would be a major shock for Hexed, given Disney's recent struggles with original films that lack prequel or sequel status. Unlike Moana 2 and Zootopia 2, which rode the coattails of beloved established IPs, Hexed must convince audiences to visit theaters without prior familiarity with the characters or world.

While films like Frozen and Zootopia demonstrated that original stories can achieve massive success, replicating those results is statistically unlikely. The film industry has seen few instances where a standalone original animated feature from a major studio achieves such extraordinary financial heights without the benefit of built-in fanbases.

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Box Office Projections and Outlook

Despite the challenging comparison to billion-dollar giants, Hexed is showing promise in its opening window, projected to earn $50 million to $70 million over the five-day holiday week from Wednesday to Sunday. This initial forecast would actually outpace some other recent Disney original releases, such as Encanto, which made just over $40 million in the same timeframe.

Tempering expectations may ultimately benefit Hexed, as lower initial benchmarks can lead to positive word-of-mouth and sustained theatrical runs. The studio's upcoming slate includes Avengers: Doomsday, but Hexed serves as the critical first test of audience appetite for new animated intellectual property in the current market climate.