The increase in spending is due to more international fare, sports rights, and the timing of feature film production.

The company disclosed Tuesday in its quarterly earnings report that it expects to spend $26 billion on content in fiscal 2027 , up 9 percent from the $24 billion or so it spent in fiscal 2026.

Disney says that the increase in spending is being driven by increased investment in international programming, growing sports rights costs, and the timing of feature film production spend. Bob Iger's New Book to Chronicle "Sometimes Bumpy, Never Boring" Second Stint as Disney CEO Disney has been pursuing more international programming as it seeks to grow its streaming business abroad, while sports rights like the NBA and NFL continue to rise like clockwork every year.

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Film production, meanwhile, can be lumpy, with some years with a lot of physical production and other years with less. For comparison, the newly-formed Skydance is telling Hollywood that it is committing to spend some $30 billion annually on content, inclusive of sports, films and TV, while Netflix is spending $20 billion on content this year. Comcast is in the $25 billion range.

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, noted how more and more professional content spend is being sent toward creators and live sports, a trend that is true for Disney, which has been adding creator content to Disney+, and which continues to bulk up ESPN. But Disney is also cutting costs, revealing plans to generate $3 billion in run-rate synergies by 2029… with the savings largely being plowed into more content and experiences.