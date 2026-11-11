Disney Expands Star Wars: Batuu with New Characters and AR App for Magic Keyholders

Disney now adds Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and launches an AR game app for Magic Keyholders to test before public release in 2027.

Disney has announced that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will receive a major content update on Wednesday, April 26, 2026, when visitors in Anaheim will see Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Princess Leia integrated into the Batuu landscape. The company also unveiled a new augmented reality game for its Magic Key passholders, aimed at beta testing an AI‑powered personal assistant that will debut publicly in early 2027.

Core Details of the New AR Experience

The Disney Imagineering Labs app, now available through the Apple App Store, is exclusive to Disneyland Magic Keyholders. The app combines a game called Secrets of the Spire with an Enchanted Guide, a virtual assistant compatible with Meta Glasses and Apple AirPods. Players can scan the park's attractions to unlock game content resembling Subway Surfers or Guitar Hero, while the assistant offers real‑time guidance, such as the nearest churro stand, current restroom wait times, and customized itinerary recommendations.

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Each feature includes an Experiment Status bar that displays development stages from "taking shape" to "nearly complete." Passholders' feedback will drive refinements, feature additions, and improvements before the app is opened to the general public in 2027. The company emphasizes that the more users share data about their preferences, the more the Enchanted Guide will personalize its suggestions.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Launch Requirements

Walt Disney Imagineering has positioned the beta test as an exclusive opportunity for Magic Keyholders to influence the final product. The app currently requires an iPhone 14 or newer model, and testers are advised to bring an external battery, as the rapid gameplay can drain battery life quickly. The beta is limited to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, with no immediate plans to extend the test beyond the Magic Key cohort.

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Disney's announcement also includes a physical upgrade to Batuu, with the addition of iconic Star Wars figures and new interactive experiences. The expansion is intended to deepen immersion for visitors and extend the park's narrative across future attractions.

Implications for Guests and Future Releases

Guests who hold a Magic Key pass will be among the first to try the Secrets of the Spire game and the Enchanted Guide. They will have early access to all new content, including an updated Star Wars storyline featuring Vader, Skywalker, Solo, and Leia. Feedback from this group will directly shape the final public release slated for 2027.

For Disneyland's wider audience, the announced changes signal a commitment to leveraging mobile technology and AI to enhance the themed entertainment experience. Once the app is released, all visitors will be able to download the same tools, potentially transforming how guests interact with the park's attractions and services. The upgrade to Batuu will also set the stage for further expansions, ensuring that Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge remains a dynamic and evolving attraction well into the next decade.