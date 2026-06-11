Disney+ Expands Its Library with Director's Cut of The X-Files: I Want to Believe

The director's cut of the second movie in the X-Files franchise will soon be available for streaming on Disney+. The movie stars Duchovny and Anderson as the iconic mystery-solving duo in the franchise’s second feature film.

is expanding its library with the director’s cut version of a divisive 2008 sci-fi movie from 20th Century Fox. The director’s cut of The X-Files : I Want to Believe will feature more R-rated horror elements, which director Chris Carter originally removed from the film’s final theatrical cut after the studio pushed for a more PG-13 version.

The movie stars Duchony and Anderson as the iconic mystery-solving duo in the franchise’s second feature film. Unlike the first installment, the sequel divided critics and fans over its plot. It currently holds a 32% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The X-Files: I Want to Believe director’s cut was written and directed by original series creator Chris Carter.

The movie also starred Amanda Peet, Billy Connolly, Alvin “Xzibit” Joiner, Mitch Pileggi, Callum Keith Rennie, and more. During its theatrical run, it grossed over $68 million at the box office. Maggie Dela Paz has been writing about the movie and TV industry for more than seven years now. Besides being a fan of coming-of-age films and shows, she also enjoys watching K-Dramas and listening to her favorite K-Pop groups.

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Amy Adams’ new thriller series has made a strong start on Apple TV, attracting significant viewer interest shortly after its release. The first trailer for David Ayer’s Heart of the Beast shows Brad Pitt and his loyal companion surviving the Alaskan wilderness. The director’s cut of the second movie in the X-Files franchise will soon be available for streaming on Disney+.

David Duchovny opens up about reprising his iconic role as Fox Mulder in Ryan Coogler’s announced reboot of The X-Files. Chris Carter has offered an update on Ryan Coogler’s reboot of the iconic sci-fi series, in addition to... If you want to know where to watch The X-Files Season 11 online, but don’t know where to find it, you can check out the official website or streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video





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