Disney is actively courting Macaulay Culkin for a Home Alone sequel, with a new plot centered on adult Kevin reconnecting with his son.

Disney is reportedly in advanced discussions to bring Macaulay Culkin back as Kevin McCallister for a new sequel to the classic 1990 holiday film Home Alone. Industry insider Matt Belloni shared that the studio is extremely eager to make the project happen and is actively courting the actor to return to the franchise.

Studio Strategy and Actor Interest

Belloni mentioned he received a tip regarding the former child actor that needed to be discussed in-depth. He stated that Disney is salivating over the idea of a sequel and is having his ass kissed like nobody's business to make it happen. The studio believes Culkin's return to the 90's franchise would be a major draw for the box office.

Also read Macaulay Culkin Returns as Kevin McCallister for McDonald's Home Alone Holiday Meal 2026

To secure his participation, Disney is offering the actor another movie that could serve as his passion project just to get him to sign on for a new installment. This aggressive strategy highlights the perceived commercial value of reviving the beloved IP for modern audiences.

Culkin's Creative Vision for the Sequel

Culkin previously shared his concept for how a follow-up could occur decades since he last appeared as the character. During an event last year in California titled A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin, he explained his pitch to the crowd. He described a scenario where Kevin is either a widower or a divorcee raising a kid while working hard and not paying enough attention.

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The plot involves the kid getting miffed at him and then getting locked out. Culkin noted that the house will not let him in and the son is the one setting traps for him. He described the house as some sort of metaphor for our relationship, with the core story focusing on getting back into his son's heart.

Addressing Past Reluctance and Fame Trauma

This topic is not something new for the actor, but it has still been a mild sore spot for him. In a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, Culkin explained that he wanted to be with people his own age. He noted that a lot of the stuff he did when he was a kid featured him in ensembles rather than solo roles.

Culkin recalled watching Home Alone and thinking about Cast Away, except that character had a volleyball to talk to. Due to his sudden surge in popularity, he was unable to lead a normal life. He wanted to go out, date girls, hang out with people his own age, and go to parties, but he missed many bar mitzvahs due to his fame.

Impact on Holiday Cinema Landscape

Home Alone remains one of the most watched and streamed holiday movies from October through December. It has survived and thrived not just because it is a great Christmas film to watch with the family, but because it is a great movie to watch, period. The recent surge in interest coincides with a commercial promoting a new menu item with nostalgic merch.

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To many, watching Culkin step into this classic role through this unexpected way felt natural. It served as the perfect way to officially begin the holiday season of 2026. Fans are excited to find out that more could be on the way, with an entire plot mapped out for the best way to make this dream a reality.

The topic of returning to the role requires Culkin to work through many things to feel comfortable as a performer once again. While we will not be getting a holiday gift from Disney this year about the series coming back, fans have plenty of time to stay on the Nice list. This potential sequel could offer a new generation of viewers the same holiday treat enjoyed so many years ago.