Watch the new Disney+ documentary Breaking Spencer Matthews, which chronicles Spencer Matthews' attempt at seven Ironman triathons across seven continents in 21 days.

Spencer Matthews is the central subject of the new Disney+ documentary Breaking Spencer Matthews, which documents an audacious athletic challenge spanning multiple continents. The 38-year-old former Made In Chelsea star attempted to complete seven full Ironman-distance triathlons across all seven continents within a strict 21-day timeframe. This unprecedented undertaking pushes the boundaries of human endurance and provides a raw look at the physical and mental toll of extreme sports.

The Cape Town Swim Near-Death Experience

Matthews faced a terrifying ordeal during the third leg of his journey in Cape Town, South Africa. The temperature of the water was just 7°C, creating immediate and severe physical shock for the athlete. He entered the sea in the dark, facing visibility issues and an environment that he described as a world of hell before the panic subsided. His arms and legs went numb from the cold, and he began hyperventilating as he struggled to stay afloat in the freezing black waters.

Also read Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams Open Up About Marital Struggles

Complicating the already difficult swim were marine threats that included sharks and rabid seals. Matthews recalled feeling under attack for about an hour as the aggressive seals circled him. The combination of the biting cold and the presence of potential predators triggered a profound out-of-body experience. He felt his mind separating from his body and believed he was dying, noting a strange calm that replaced the initial panic.

Family Motivations and Personal History

During moments of extreme duress, Matthews thoughts turned to his family, specifically his four children. He and his wife, Vogue Williams, welcomed their fourth child, a son named Remy, in September. Remy is now the youngest sibling to Theodore, who is eight, Gigi, who is six, and Otto, who is four. Matthews admitted that he felt the risk was unnecessary, weighing his survival against the potential devastation for his young family.

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The documentary also explores the deep shadow cast by the death of his older brother, Michael Matthews. Michael died on Mount Everest in 1999 at the age of 22 after becoming the youngest Briton at the time to summit the peak. Spencer was just ten years old when the tragedy occurred. This loss has influenced Spencer's life significantly, leading him to create the TV show Finding Michael in 2023 to process his grief and understand his brother's legend.

A Race Against Time Across Global Locations

The Ironman distance consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2-mile run. Matthews had already completed legs in London and Arizona before arriving in South Africa. His journey involved two flights and very little sleep, leaving him exhausted before he even started the Cape Town race. He was tackling his third full Ironman in less than a week, having never previously attempted such a grueling challenge.

Following the Cape Town swim, the schedule demanded immediate travel to Perth, then Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, and finally Antarctica. Despite the physical exhaustion and the trauma of the near-drowning experience, Matthews pressed on. The documentary Breaking Spencer Matthews airs on Disney+, highlighting the relentless pace and the logistical nightmare of fitting seven world-class athletic events into three weeks.

Contemplating Mortality in Antarctica

The final phase of the challenge took place in Antarctica, where the isolation and extreme environment brought Matthews face to face with mortality. In one of the most sobering scenes in the documentary, he contemplates his own funeral. He imagines how his children might feel about their father's achievements if he were to die during the attempt.

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This final leg serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in extreme endurance sports. Matthews knows better than most the devastating consequences that can follow an adventure undertaken at the limits of human endurance. The documentary does not shy away from these dark thoughts, presenting a comprehensive look at the psychological pressure required to complete the seven-continent triathlon challenge.